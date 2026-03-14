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Antonio Conte confirms plan to stay at Napoli beyond this season after woeful Serie A and Champions League campaigns
Napoli navigating a difficult season
Napoli’s form has been under heavy scrutiny, with the team currently sitting third in Serie A, trailing leaders Inter by a large margin. The campaign also saw them exit the Champions League at the league stage, which further impacted their momentum. Despite these setbacks, Conte’s comments suggest the hierarchy remains united, preferring stability over another managerial change as they look toward the summer transfer window to rectify squad deficiencies and close the gap at the top.
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Managing the squad and tactical stability
Conte reminded observers that he joined with a long-term vision rather than a quick fix. Despite the pressures of a difficult season which followed rumours of an exit last summer, the manager remains steadfast in his belief. "When I arrived at Napoli, I signed a contract for three years," Conte told DAZN. "Every year, like the last, we sat down with the president to make evaluations... Everyone knows very well that I am very comfortable in Naples, I feel good. At the same time, it is right to make evaluations and see if it is right to move forward. From my side, there is the maximum availability and the maximum desire to continue the journey."
Having taken charge of Napoli in the summer of 2024 and led them to their fourth Serie A title last season, Conte understands the importance of finishing the season strong as he highlighted the dangers of a congested fixture list.
"Let's say that players who have been absent for a very long time are recovering. You have to understand how and in what condition they return, I have to be good at managing the minutes," he explained. Regarding tactical shifts, he added: "We would have to wait for the recovery of Giovanni Di Lorenzo to think about returning to a back four... It could be harmful and dangerous for us to change this system."
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Looking ahead to the final stretch
Conte is focusing on a strong finish to ensure Napoli does not miss out on European competition. By declaring his "maximum desire" to continue, he has attempted to silence rumours and provide clarity for the final ten games. His emphasis on "serene" evaluations indicates a professional relationship with leadership, aiming to avoid the public friction seen in his previous roles.
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