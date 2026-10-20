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Antoine Griezmann gets ‘two or three more years’ MLS prediction as legendary French forward shares Florida sunshine with fellow World Cup winner Lionel Messi
Griezmann working on a contract until 2028
Griezmann, who captured a global title with France in 2018 and earned 137 caps for his country, decided to go chasing the American dream in the summer of 2026. Having starred across two spells at Atletico Madrid, which were sandwiched around a stint at Barcelona, the mercurial playmaker decided that he was ready for a completely new challenge.
Orlando were happy to throw open their doors and have seen a marquee addition make a positive early impact - with 13 goals being recorded through 18 appearances in all competitions.
Griezmann signed a contract until 2028, with those terms including the option for a further 12-month extension. Grimandi is confident that his fellow countryman will honour that full agreement.
There has been no sign of the Atleti legend slowing down. He will turn 36 in March 2027, but has never been a player that relied on pace over the turf. His sporting intelligence has allowed him to thrive, and those qualities remain on full display in the States.
- Getty
How long will World Cup winner Griezmann play for?
Grimandi, who signed for the Colorado Rapids in 2003 on the back of stints at Monaco and Arsenal but never made an appearance for the Denver-based outfit, told GOAL - while speaking in association with Swiper Casino Canada - when asked how long Griezmann can play for: “He scored two goals this weekend, he gave an assist again, so he's performed very well.
“Griezmann has lost a bit his physical ability, but he's so intelligent and technically he's top so he can still perform. He looks after his body well, he still has good stamina. When you are intelligent and you have good technique you can play long.
“Griezmann I think is the ‘91 generation, so he has two or three more years to play if he still wants to do it. Physically and technically, with his intelligence, he can do it without any problems.”
Can anyone stop Messi winning another MLS MVP award?
Griezmann was a team-mate of Argentine GOAT Messi at Barcelona. He is now a direct rival of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and one of those that continues to be amazed by the level of performance produced by an evergreen 39-year-old.
Messi is leading the MLS Golden Boot race again, with 25 goals to his name, and should be a serious contender for a record-extending third successive MVP award. Asked if anybody can stop the South American superstar, Grimandi said: “When you talk about the Ballon d'Or, sometimes I said maybe they're going to give it to him just for all he has done in his career and still finish in the World Cup final, still finish MVP.
“I said why not because at his age what he's still doing it's unbelievable. Every time I have a chance to watch him play live, he's still an exceptional player and it's really amazing to see at this level.
“Even if he went through a hard time because he lost his dad, he still performed well and he still has a hunger to win and that's surprising at his age. The last game with Argentina was an emotional moment and it's a chance for football to honour this kind of player.”
- Getty/GOAL
Griezmann & Messi both starring in the Sunshine State
Messi bid an emotional farewell to the Argentina national team on October 6. He headed into international retirement with 208 caps to his name. He bowed out with two more assists being added to his tally, along with goal number 126.
He is also working on a deal in Florida through 2028, meaning that his path should cross with Griezmann on a regular basis in the years to come - with both Inter Miami and Orlando City hoping to savour MLS Cup glory in 2026 as the play-offs loom into view.
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