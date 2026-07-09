The veteran forward marked his new era in the United States with a stunning performance as Orlando thrashed the Tampa Bay Rowdies 6-0 in a friendly match at the Inter&Co Stadium. The 35-year-old, who joined the club in late June, was trusted to start by interim head coach Martin Perelman. Griezmann successfully opened his side's account in the 32nd minute with a precise low drive, before later providing a superb assist for Ivan Angulo's goal in the 61st minute.
VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann scores on Orlando City debut as he looks forward to Lionel Messi showdown in MLS
Griezmann marks debut appearance
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Forward anticipates derby clash
Griezmann's presence provided an instant impact for The Lions' frontline ahead of the resumption of the domestic competition. Before taking to the pitch and scoring his first goal for Orlando, the experienced forward shared his enthusiasm about competing once again against Messi, his former Barcelona team-mate, in the Florida derby. Griezmann said: "They've told me a lot about the derby. I watched the last one. It'll be a joy to face Messi again, and also Rodrigo [De Paul], who I have a very good relationship with."
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Dallas test precedes resumption
Orlando are scheduled to fly to FC Dallas to play another friendly match next week. The warm-up game will be crucial for coach Perelman to fine-tune the tactics and match fitness of the French superstar. The real test for this star-studded squad will only begin when the MLS regular season officially resumes with an away match against San Jose on July 22.
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