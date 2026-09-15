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Liverpool knock Tottenham out of Carabao Cup in 3-1 victory as Andy Robertson makes emotional Anfield return
An emotional homecoming on Merseyside
Andy Robertson made his first return to Anfield since bringing his illustrious nine-year spell with Liverpool to a close during the summer transfer window. Now plying his trade with Tottenham Hotspur under Roberto De Zerbi, the Scotland international was named among the substitutes for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup third-round tie. Despite lining up for the opposition, the 32-year-old was greeted with immense affection by the home crowd.
The fixture marked a significant milestone for the left-back, who left the Reds as a free agent ahead of the current campaign after Milos Kerkez secured the starting berth on Merseyside.
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A rousing reception from the Kop
Robertson was forced to wait for his moment on the bench, but when he was introduced by De Zerbi in the 57th minute to replace Destiny Udogie, Anfield rose to its feet. The defender was greeted with a massive standing ovation from all four stands, while supporters immediately reprised the familiar chants dedicated to him throughout his trophy-laden years at the club.
It was a touching acknowledgement of the eight major honours he captured during his time with the Reds, including two Premier League crowns and the 2019 Champions League.
Dominant display secures safe passage
Andoni Iraola made 10 changes to his starting lineup with Joe Gomez taking the captain's armband, but Liverpool's momentum never stuttered on home soil. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the first half with a thumping first-time finish before Cody Gakpo doubled the advantage shortly after the interval. Although Conor Gallagher managed to head in a corner to pull Spurs back into the tie, a stunning stoppage-time strike from substitute Dominik Szoboszlai sealed a thoroughly deserved victory.
The 3-1 scoreline firmly reflected Liverpool's attacking superiority as they safely negotiated their passage into the next round of the tournament.
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Extending the unbeaten run under Iraola
The result means Iraola's side remain completely unbeaten under the new head coach and head into the next stage of the Carabao Cup with growing confidence. The squad depth was thoroughly tested on the night, with valuable minutes given to returning players and youngsters alike as the Reds shuffled the pack. Liverpool will now shift their immediate focus back to domestic action with a weekend Premier League trip to Bournemouth, while Tottenham will look ahead to a return to Anfield on December 19.
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