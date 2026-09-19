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Iraola's price tag shield! Reds boss defends £239m duo Wirtz and Barcola before Cherries reunion
Iraola defends marquee signings before Bournemouth reunion
Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola robustly defended high-profile recruits Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola ahead of a personal reunion with former club Bournemouth. The Spanish manager remains unbeaten in six games since taking charge at Anfield, maintaining an impressive opening to his tenure.
Addressing media scrutiny surrounding his expensive attack, Iraola insisted both playmakers deliver immense value beyond raw numbers.
He emphasized that evaluating individual contributions requires assessing overall team performance when players are on the pitch.
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Wirtz receives strong backing despite slow goalscoring start
Addressing £116m Germany international Florian Wirtz, Iraola echoed recent supportive comments made by national team boss Jurgen Klopp. Despite registering just one assist in five appearances this term, the 23-year-old playmaker continues to earn high praise from his manager for his work rate.
Iraola highlighted Wirtz's tactical understanding and selfless execution across every phase of play.
"He should be judged like everybody else – if he plays well or doesn't play well, or as I always say how does the team play when you are on the pitch?" Iraola stated. "I am very happy with Florian. He's training to help us in every aspect of the game. Obviously, he'll want to add goals and assists, but he's helping us in a lot of different areas."
Barcola tipped to flourish as match fitness builds
Iraola also urged patience regarding £123m summer arrival Bradley Barcola, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the transfer window. Having arrived without pre-season minutes, the French winger is yet to complete a full 90 minutes in Liverpool colors.
The manager praised the squad competition, viewing elite options across every position as a welcome luxury.
"With Bradley, the more times he plays the better he will become," Iraola explained. "He has come straight in without pre-season minutes but in a good shape. Like all the signings coming from other leagues, he will need some time to adjust to the rhythm of the Premier League."
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Familiar territory awaits in Cherries showdown
The upcoming Premier League fixture carries added significance for Iraola as he prepares to face Bournemouth, the club he managed prior to his Anfield appointment. Having spent time developing the Cherries' squad, the manager noted that both coaching setups understand each other's tactical nuances intimately.
The Spaniard expects a stern tactical test against a familiar opponent.
"I have the advantage of knowing them very well. They have the advantage that they know me very well," Iraola noted. "You never know who has more advantage."
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