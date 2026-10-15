Andoni Iraola hits back at 'disaster' Bradley Barcola critics after stunning Liverpool hat-trick

Barcola answered his early critics in emphatic fashion by scoring a stunning hat-trick during Liverpool's 6-3 Champions League victory over LASK on Wednesday. The 24-year-old French winger had faced scrutiny following a slow start to his Anfield career, but his treble in Austria served as a powerful reminder of his elite quality.

His match-winning performance earned him UEFA's Player of the Week award. The former Paris Saint-Germain star took his tally to three goals in seven appearances across all competitions this season, proving he can be a decisive figure for the Reds.