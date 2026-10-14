Liverpool player ratings vs LASK: Bradley Barcola sparkles in a chaotic nine-goal thriller

Alisson Becker - 5/10:

An unusually busy evening for the Brazilian despite the scoreline. While he could do little about the sheer volume of goals conceded in the second half, the lack of clean-sheet security will frustrate him. He recorded just one save as LASK proved highly efficient with their four shots on target.

Jeremie Frimpong - 9/10:

An elite display of modern full-back play. Frimpong was a constant outlet on the right, providing the assists for Bradley Barcola's third goal (66') and Lewis Koumas (72'). He also got on the scoresheet himself in the 51st minute, capping a performance defined by high-intensity overlapping runs.

Jeremy Jacquet - 6/10:

Substituted after 62 minutes, Jacquet provided a solid enough platform in the first half but was part of a backline that began to fray as LASK increased their intensity. His positioning was generally sound before the match became overtly transitional.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10:

Opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a header from a corner kick. Araujo was dominant in the air during his 62 minutes on the pitch. Replaced by Virgil van Dijk in the second half.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7/10:

Captaining the side, Tsimikas led by example in the first half, providing the assist for Ronald Araujo's opener in the 22nd minute. He was instrumental in the fifth goal as well, though he found himself overworked defensively as Flecker began to find space late on.