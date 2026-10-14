Liverpool player ratings vs LASK: Bradley Barcola sparkles in a chaotic nine-goal thriller

Liverpool secured a wild 6-3 victory over LASK in their Champions League group stage encounter, a match defined by clinical attacking play and curious defensive vulnerability.
The Reds established total control in the opening period, racing to a 3-0 lead by the interval. The fluidity of Andoni Iraola’s frontline was too much for the Austrian side to handle, as the visitors manipulated space between the lines with ease, creating 25 total shots and an expected goals (xG) value of 3.37.
The second half descended into a basketball-match style transition fest. While Liverpool added three more goals to their tally, they were breached three times by a resilient LASK side that refused to capitulate. Defensive structural issues emerged as the game stretched, particularly following a series of second-half substitutions. However, the sheer individual quality of Liverpool’s offensive weapons eventually overwhelmed the hosts, ensuring the Premier League side maintained their perfect start to the European campaign.
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