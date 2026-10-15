UEFA announces the best player of the Champions League matchday

UEFA named their best player of the Champions League's second round of fixtures on Thursday, following Tuesday and Wednesday's action.

Wednesday evening brought the curtain down on the second round of the league phase, and the goals flowed.

Bradley Barcola took the honour. The Liverpool star hit a hat-trick against LASK on Wednesday night to claim UEFA's player of the week award.

Few would argue with the choice. The former Paris Saint-Germain man was central to Liverpool's crushing 6-3 win in Austria.

Signed from Paris Saint-Germain for 145 million euros, he grabbed his first goals for his new club in that very match.

Second place went to Niccolo Tresoldi of Club Brugge, who also scored a hat-trick, his coming against Inter Milan.

Harry Kane finished third after his double for Bayern Munich against Viking. Lamine Yamal took fourth, the Barcelona teenager having set up two goals in the 4-1 win over Galatasaray.







