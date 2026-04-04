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Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

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Analysis: A depleted squad leaves Atlético Madrid struggling against a Barcelona onslaught

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Champions League
H. Flick
D. Simeone
L. Yamal
R. Lewandowski
Spain
Germany
Argentina
Poland

The visitors capitalised on Gonzalez’s mistake

Barcelona achieved their objective in their difficult away trip to Atlético Madrid’s home ground (Metropolitano Stadium) on Saturday, in the 30th round of La Liga, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory that consolidated their position at the top of the table.

Barça did not perform as hoped in the first half, with their defence looking vulnerable to the quick breaks of the Atlético attack, particularly from Antoine Griezmann and Giuliano Simeone, who opened the scoring in the 39th minute, before Marcus Rashford equalised for the Blaugrana in the 42nd minute.

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  • Nico Gonzalez Atletico Madrid BarcellonaGetty Images

    The turning point of the match

    However, the decisive turning point in the match came when Atlético’s left-back, Nico González, was sent off just before half-time, following a challenge on Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as he was bearing down on the home side’s goal.

    González’s sending-off allowed the Catalan side to take complete control of the second half, launching wave after wave of attacks on the Rojiblancos, which ultimately resulted in a killer goal from Polish star Robert Lewandowski, who was met by a rebound from goalkeeper Juan Musso following a shot from the Blaugrana’s left-back, João Cancelo.

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    Catalan dominance

    Overall, under Hansi Flick’s leadership, Barcelona employed a structured high-pressing strategy, which gave them clear dominance over the game, with 67% possession compared to Atlético Madrid’s 33%.

    This dominance translated into significant attacking threat, with 22 shots, eight of which were on target, whilst the home side managed just six attempts (only two between the woodwork and the posts).

    In contrast, Diego Simeone’s Atlético relied on a compact defensive block, banking on quick transitions, particularly given their numerical disadvantage.

  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The repulsive force

    Although Barcelona’s attacking line-up was affected by Rafeina’s absence through injury, Flick made some shrewd adjustments, relying on Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez to take turns as a false nine. Marcus Rashford also played a key role in exploiting the spaces behind the Rojiblancos’ defence.

    Expected goals data shows Barcelona’s overwhelming dominance, with a statistical value of 2.23 compared to 0.92 for Atlético Madrid.

    Although the home side managed to pose a threat with long balls during the first half, they failed to do so in the second, where their numerical disadvantage was clearly evident, eventually succumbing to the Catalan side’s onslaught of possession and attack.

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Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM