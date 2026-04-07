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Karim Malim

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An unfinished story... A hidden thread links Bayern Munich's star to Real Madrid

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Behind-the-scenes action!

The Spanish newspaper *AS* has revealed a fascinating story about a rising star in the Bayern Munich ranks, who harbours a clear dream that he makes no secret of: to one day wear the Real Madrid shirt.

We are talking about the young German talent Lennart Karl, the left-footed attacking midfielder who has caught the eye in Munich despite his young age – he is just 18 years old and made his debut for the team at the age of 17. But what is fascinating is that this promising star is not content merely to dream of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League; he is looking to go even further... to wear the white shirt himself.

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As a child, Karl underwent trials with Real Madrid twice and even visited the club’s headquarters in Valdebebas, but the deal ultimately fell through. Despite the passing of the years, this experience has not faded from his memory. In fact, he recently made a candid and surprising statement in which he said: “Bayern are a huge and very special club, but one day I’d like to join Real Madrid.”

The statement sparked widespread controversy among the Bavarian club’s supporters, particularly as it came during a friendly meet-and-greet with fans, when he said in a bold, youthful tone: “Real Madrid is the club of my dreams… but I hope that remains a secret between us.” However, this ‘secret’ did not remain secret for long, and soon spread like wildfire.

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    An old story that hasn't been resolved

    The Spanish newspaper confirmed that Karl’s upcoming visit to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals will not be his first to Madrid, nor even his first against Real Madrid.

    For his part, German journalist Sebastian Lisgang, who is close to the player’s family, revealed on a podcast that Karl was very close to joining Real Madrid when he was ten years old.

    He explained: “He underwent trials at Real Madrid’s training camps in Germany, first in Aschaffenburg and then in Memmingen. He excelled at both, was invited to Spain, and actually travelled there, but no agreement was reached in the end.” He added that his parents preferred him to stay in Germany at that stage.

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    Under the patronage of the legends

    As his career has progressed, Karl has emerged as a genuine star in the making. The player benefits from the advice of German football legend Michael Ballack, who offers him guidance, particularly in defence.

    As for his role model, Karl makes no secret of his admiration for Martin Ødegaard, saying: “He’s left-footed like me, plays as a playmaker, has great vision and a powerful shot. He also had the experience of playing at a big club like Real Madrid at a young age, and thanks to his patience and strong mentality, he’s become a world-class player.”

    Karl, who stands at just 1.68 metres tall, possesses exceptional skills and considers his short stature an asset rather than a hindrance, saying: “My low centre of gravity helps me dribble better.”

    He has worked hard to develop his style, even spending an entire summer practising the famous move of Dutch star Arjen Robben: cutting in from the right and shooting with his left foot. He mastered it to such an extent that he scored three goals in the same manner in a single match with the youth team.

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    Madrid’s influence is evident even in the celebrations

    Even his celebrations bear the hallmarks of Real Madrid; in a friendly match against Salzburg, he mimicked Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous celebration.

    In Germany, comparisons have begun to mount, with some suggesting he could follow in the footsteps of Bastian Schweinsteiger or Mesut Özil, but the most notable praise came from former Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, who said during a charity event: “The fact that Karl has been given the chance to play for Bayern at this age is clear proof of his talent; he deserves it.”

    All these signs prompted Bayern Munich’s management to act swiftly to secure the player’s future. His contract has been automatically extended until 2029 with an improved salary, but the club is already planning to extend it until 2031 with a significant pay rise, in an attempt to pre-empt interest from Real Madrid.

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    Dreaming is not a crime

    Despite the controversy sparked by his comments, Karl received strong backing from German football legend Lothar Matthäus, who defended him by saying: “It’s wonderful for a player of his age to have such confidence. Setting goals isn’t arrogance, but sincerity. And Real Madrid has a special aura.”

    He added: “Karl didn’t say he wants to move in two years’ time; he’s talking about a dream. Dreams require hard work, and if he reaches a level that qualifies him for Real Madrid, he must first achieve great things with Bayern.”

    Matthäus concluded his remarks with a personal touch: “I too would have loved to play for Real Madrid. But it didn’t happen.” In the end, the question remains open: will Linart Karl’s dream become a reality, or will it remain just another story of passion for the Royal Squad?

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