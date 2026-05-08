An agreement looks set to be reached! FC Bayern could soon secure a key signing

According to the report, rumours about the 28-year-old's wage demands—he currently earns around nine million euros—are unfounded. If he extends his Bayern Munich contract, Laimer could earn roughly twelve million euros per year.

Sky had recently reported that Laimer was demanding a salary of up to 15 million euros – apparently too much for Max Eberl and the club's management, prompting even honorary president Uli Hoeneß to weigh in during a recent DAZN interview.

"When you read what is allegedly being reported about his salary and his demands, you have to put it into perspective: Konny is a player I hold in very high regard. He is extremely important for the team, just as he is for the club's public image. He works incredibly hard for the team. But he's just not Maradona," said the club boss.

He added: "Very few clubs in Europe can even match his current salary. I don't know what Max [Eberl] and Christoph [Freund] specifically offered him, but it certainly won't have been what his agents demanded at the outset."