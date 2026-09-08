Alberto Gardin
Alvaro Morata refuses to close door on Spain return after missing 2026 World Cup triumph
Striker reflects on omission
New Leganes forward Morata has opened up on his emotions after being left out of the Spain squad that eventually won the 2026 World Cup. The striker, who recently joined the club on loan from Como, revealed that De la Fuente called him directly before the preliminary squad was officially announced. Morata accepted the decision gracefully to avoid unnecessary media circus ahead of the tournament.
- Anadolu Agency
Morata opens up honestly
Despite the heartache of missing out on the showpiece event, Morata remained closely connected to the squad and offered his full support from afar.
Speaking on the 'El Larguero' programme on Cadena SER, Morata shared his perspective: "I would have loved to be at the World Cup. But I went to New York almost feeling like a part of it, getting to see so many players who first broke into the national team alongside me.
"You can think about what might have happened if the year had turned out differently, but there's no point. It was already clear to me before Luis de la Fuente named the squad. We're human, and in the end, part of you always holds onto the dream that he'll take you; there's always hope.
"I think I could have contributed to the group and brought good energy, but it was also going to be easier for the boss if I wasn't there. Imagine starting a World Cup and having everyone immediately question what I'm doing there. It was better to avoid that noise.
"Borja [Iglesias] and the other forwards also deserved it. I've always spoken highly of [Mikel] Oyarzabal's quality, just as I have about Ferran [Torres]. He scored the goal I would have loved to score myself, and I was thrilled for him."
Reflecting on the phone call from the manager, Morata added: "Yes, De la Fuente called me to say I wasn't going. I think it was even before the preliminary squad list came out. I thanked him, told him I completely understood, and wished them all the luck in the world.
"The only thing is, he didn't keep his promise to me - he told me that if he won the title, he'd ride out on a horse holding the trophy... Maybe he still has time (laughs). The lads kept their promises, though - [Marc] Cucurella has his tattoo right there."
Competition limits comeback hopes
Morata has earned 87 caps and scored 37 goals for Spain, having played a key role in their Euro 2024 triumph over England in Berlin. However, his last international outing came in a 6-0 victory against Turkey in September 2025. Regarding a potential international return, Morata added: "I'm not closing the door; of course I'd like to return."
However, the striker acknowledged the fierce competition leading the line for La Roja: "You have to be honest, and right now that's crazy. I see it as very difficult because of the competition. I was talking about it in the dressing room the other day; we're in a fantastic moment for the No. 9 position with Espi, Gonzalo, Chupe, Arnau, Samu... plus the ones who are already established. I think Spain has the highest level of quality across all positions that we've seen in a long time."
- Alterphotos
Veteran targets club form
Morata's immediate priority is rediscovering his sharpest form with Leganes in Segunda Division. The veteran frontman faces stiff competition from a rising wave of young Spanish attacking talent to catch De la Fuente's eye once again. Consistent goalscoring output at club level represents his only realistic route back into the international fold.
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