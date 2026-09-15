'Truly incredible!' - Alvaro Morata backs Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or glory after witnessing Barcelona star 'dominating Europe' at just 16

Morata emphasised that the teenage winger's relentless work ethic and professional approach often go unnoticed by the wider footballing public. Praising the youngster's football intelligence, Morata stated: "He is much smarter and far more hard-working than many people think, in terms of how he studies matches and how he prepares for them."

The former La Roja skipper also recalled the lasting impression he witnessed first-hand during the youngster's early emergence, adding: "He was dominating Europe at 16 years of age, and what I have seen with my own eyes is truly incredible."