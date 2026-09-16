Alvaro Arbeloa demands defensive improvement after Fulham survive five-goal thriller against West Ham in Carabao Cup

The visiting manager expressed disbelief after seeing his backline breached twice in situations he felt were entirely manageable. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arbeloa said: "We had a very good first half, but I'm still asking how we conceded two goals because we were in control of the game perfectly.

“We had many chances. We had the feeling the game was under control, so we were disappointed going into half-time. We need to be a little bit more aggressive when we are defending. But everything that we worked on in the last two days, we did on the pitch."