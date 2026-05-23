Alvaro Arbeloa says Dani Carvajal is 'what a Real Madrid player should be' as coach bids farewell to 'special and unique' full-back

In an emotional final press conference, Arbeloa did not hold back in his admiration for Carvajal. The full-back, who has been a mainstay in the Madrid defence for over a decade, is set to be honoured during the upcoming clash with Athletic Club as he prepares to leave the club. Arbeloa believes the defender’s journey from the youth academy to the first team makes him a standout figure in the club's modern era.

Arbeloa said at a press conference: "Dani Carvajal is a symbol of what a Real Madrid player should be. He is a homegrown player; he laid the first stone, which makes him a special and unique player. He is a source of pride for all Madridistas. He will start against Bilbao, and I am sure that when I substitute him so that they can give him a tribute, everyone will stand up. He will have a beautiful memory of tomorrow and of what he has done at Madrid for so many years."