AFP
Alvaro Arbeloa cuts short Real Madrid players' time off in reversal of Xabi Alonso policy
Arbeloa demands more intensity at Valdebebas
Even with a skeleton crew available at the club's training ground, Arbeloa has refused to let standards slip, per MARCA. Despite the absence of senior midfielders and forwards due to international commitments, the coach has decided to shorten the scheduled breaks compared to those previously granted by Alonso. With 13 first-team stars away on national duty, Arbeloa is left with a small group of just seven fully fit players, including breakout star Thiago Pitarch. While the facility might feel quiet, the workload has increased, with the manager prioritising physical conditioning and tactical drilling for the handful of professionals still under his immediate command.
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Departure from Alonso model
This new approach marks a significant shift from the management style of Alonso. During previous international breaks in September, October, and November, Alonso was known for his generosity regarding rest, frequently granting non-international players three full days off with a return to training on Monday. Arbeloa, however, has opted for only two days of rest, choosing instead to bank the extra hours on the grass.
Managing the injury crisis and surprise inclusions
Arbeloa’s task is complicated by a growing list of absentees in the treatment room. Thibaut Courtois is currently sidelined with a tear in his right rectus femoris, while Rodrygo continues his lengthy recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are also out, though the latter has provided a boost by returning to partial group training and could be back in action within a fortnight. But some high-profile names remain available for these intense sessions. Andriy Lunin was a surprise omission from the Ukraine squad despite their World Cup playoff involvement, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has also stayed behind after being left out of the England camp. They are joined by Dani Carvajal, Fran Garcia, Alvaro Carreras, and Raul Asencio, all of whom are now being put through their paces under Arbeloa’s watchful eye.
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Preparing for the final push
Arbeloa is readying his players for a gruelling stretch of the season. Real Madrid remain four points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, while they will face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.