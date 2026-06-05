"Already given the thumbs-down": Is Max Eberl facing an early exit at Bayern Munich?

The board has granted Eberl a grace period to remain in his role for now. Sport Bild reported that he would be allowed to "carry on working undisturbed" until the scheduled meeting.

Should the board vote against him, however, his time in Munich would almost certainly be up—despite a contract running until 2027—because, in footballing circles, it is virtually impossible for a sporting director to run day-to-day operations without future support.

It is "doubtful" that Bayern would enter the 2026/27 campaign with a sporting director whose contract is not extended, and one source adds, "I can't imagine that makes sense. It would be a bit strange if the sporting director were working, but everyone knew he'd be leaving soon."