The unease stems from the upcoming supervisory board meeting in August, which could prove to be a decisive day for Eberl. The podcast reports that "one or two members" of FC Bayern's most important governing body have "already given the thumbs-down" to a contract extension for Eberl.
Translated by
"Already given the thumbs-down": Is Max Eberl facing an early exit at Bayern Munich?
The board has granted Eberl a grace period to remain in his role for now. Sport Bild reported that he would be allowed to "carry on working undisturbed" until the scheduled meeting.
Should the board vote against him, however, his time in Munich would almost certainly be up—despite a contract running until 2027—because, in footballing circles, it is virtually impossible for a sporting director to run day-to-day operations without future support.
It is "doubtful" that Bayern would enter the 2026/27 campaign with a sporting director whose contract is not extended, and one source adds, "I can't imagine that makes sense. It would be a bit strange if the sporting director were working, but everyone knew he'd be leaving soon."
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Hoeneß could prove to be the decisive factor for Eberl.
Honorary President Uli Hoeneß is likely to be the decisive factor once again. Without the club patron's backing, it is reported that Eberl cannot cling to his post. However, if he wants to stay in the job, Eberl will have to "really fight".
Insiders report that the manager has no intention of giving up without a fight. Eberl has long realised that he must quickly deliver sporting arguments to win over the critical voices on the supervisory board. To keep his job at FC Bayern, Eberl has now switched into "battle mode".
Eberl highlights some spot-on signings
He underlines his successes in the transfer market, which have significantly raised the quality of the Munich squad. At a February meeting, for instance, he pointed to the signings of Michael Olise and Luis Díaz, both secured during his tenure at the German record champions.
Whether these masterstrokes will silence the sceptics on the supervisory board and spare the club a potentially damaging knockout in August remains one of the most intriguing subplots of Munich's football summer.
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FC Bayern Munich's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Harry Kane Forward Tottenham Hotspur 2023 €95 million Lucas Hernandez Defence Atlético Madrid 2019 £80m Luis Diaz Attack Liverpool FC 2025 €70m Matthijs de Ligt Defence Juventus 2022 €67m Michael Olise Attack Crystal Palace 2024 €53 million.