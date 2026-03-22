‘Not just TikToks’ - Alisha Lehmann hits back at critics and explains decision to swap Como for Leicester

Lehmann has a vast online following with 16 million Instagram followers and 11.8m on TikTok. Her online presence has led to criticism from some quarters, and Lehmann has now hit back.

"Sometimes, it's frustrating. People don't see the work that I put in," she told BBC Sport. "They think I just train and then go home to make TikToks - it's not true. I'm very professional. I always give everything on the pitch and I want to be the best. If I've not done my best when I check my data after training, I will do extra rounds to try to improve. People can think what they want but everything I do is focused on being the best player I can be."