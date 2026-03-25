AFP
Alexia Putellas lays down Barcelona demands as Spain hero considers more 'lucrative' offers as contract ticks down
Sporting project prioritised
According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Putellas is prioritising the sporting project over economic gain. Despite public assurances from president Joan Laporta regarding her continuity, sporting director of women's football Marc Vives has indicated a formal proposal might wait until the end of the campaign. The midfielder is fully aware that any financial package from Barcelona will likely be inferior to the lucrative offers on her table from abroad. Yet, money is not the motivating factor; she wants to ensure the team remains at the pinnacle of European football before signing.
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Demand for clarity
The captain has been assured she remains a fundamental leader, but she wants to see a clear blueprint for the squad's evolution. She is currently weighing up whether the club is entering a transitional phase, relying on academy graduates to replace departing veterans, or if it intends to make top signings to maintain its competitive edge. Furthermore, there are vital questions regarding the technical staff. She is reportedly seeking clarity on whether head coach Pere Romeu will continue in his role, making this transparency a non-negotiable requirement for her future commitment.
A decisive month ahead
While there is no official deadline for a final decision, the plan is to evaluate the situation after a gruelling run of fixtures in early April. This crucial period includes three matches against Real Madrid across Liga F and the Champions League quarter-finals. Putellas views this stretch as a definitive moment in her career, having repeatedly stated her profound connection to the side. As she evaluates her options and demands a winning project, she has made her feelings regarding Barcelona absolutely clear, stating in full: "It is the club of my life."
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Preserving an iconic symbol
The captain’s contract officially expires in June, and although there is an optional one-year extension, it is not binding as either party can choose to void it. For now, she is heavily focused on the pitch as Barcelona hunt for a clean sweep of trophies. The team currently lead Liga F, have reached the Copa de la Reina final, and remain a strong favourite for European glory.