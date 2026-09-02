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Ollie Watkins marks dream Al-Hilal debut with goal as Saudi Pro League giants sweep aside Al-Ahli
Striker nets debut goal
Watkins marked his dream Saudi Pro League debut with a goal as Al-Hilal swept aside rivals Al-Ahli in a convincing 3-0 victory on Tuesday night. Introduced from the bench at half-time by Simone Inzaghi, the 30-year-old forward rose to head home Sultan Mandash's delivery at the back post four minutes from time. His late strike added to first-half efforts from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Crysencio Summerville to seal an emphatic home win.
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Watkins hails Saudi standard
Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Watkins shared his delight at making an immediate impact: "I'm happy to be here. Amazing start. I'm looking forward to many more games here at home. It's been a good start."
The England international also praised the level of competition and the vocal home support: "Very good. The standard here today was as good as in the Premier League, to be honest. Very physical, demanding and the quality was top. Amazing.
"I didn't expect it to be like that when I first came onto the pitch. I checked out the pitch before the game. The atmosphere was amazing. The fans were calling my name. Amazing start."
New chapter opens up
Watkins' £51 million switch brought an end to an illustrious Villa career, leaving as the club's all-time Premier League top scorer after lifting the Europa League trophy. Manager Unai Emery admitted to shedding "small tears" upon parting ways with the "fantastic" striker amid a summer of high-profile departures, including Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne, and Emiliano Martinez.
Meanwhile, former club Exeter City confirmed their FIFA solidarity windfall from the deal will "be used to protect and strengthen the long-term security of the club".
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Leaders target away momentum
The commanding victory keeps Al-Hilal perched at the summit of the Saudi Pro League standings with a flawless 12 points from four matches. Inzaghi's side now turn their attention to a testing-away fixture against Al-Shabab on Friday, September 4. Having opened his account in clinical fashion, Watkins will be pushing for his first competitive start as the league leaders look to extend their winning streak before the international break.
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