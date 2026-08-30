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Ollie Watkins bids farewell to Aston Villa as striker completes £51m move to Al-Hilal after six years
Farewell to a Villa Park legend
Aston Villa have confirmed the departure of Watkins to Al-Hilal, marking the end of a transformative era for both the player and the club.
The 30-year-old striker has signed a three-year contract with the Riyadh-based side, following in the footsteps of several high-profile Premier League stars making the move to the Middle East.
Watkins leaves a lasting legacy at Villa Park, having netted 91 top-flight goals and helping the club secure a historic Europa League victory during his time in Birmingham.
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A Heartfelt message to Villa fans
The striker took to social media to express his gratitude to the fans and staff who supported him throughout his journey.
In an emotional video posted on Instagram, Watkins reflected on his time at the club, stating: "Firstly, I’d like to say never did I intend, nor did I imagine my time at Aston Villa would end this way. With that being said I’m eternally grateful for the last six years. Not only has it shaped me as a player, but as a person."
Addressing the Brighton controversy
Watkins was a notable absentee from the squad during Villa's disappointing 4-0 season-opening loss to Brighton, leading to speculation regarding his future. Manager Unai Emery eventually revealed that strikerhad refused to play in that fixture as he looked to push through his move to Al-Hilal.
Speaking on the resolution of the conflict, Emery provided detail on the internal reconciliation. "He told us after the Brighton match he was sorry and that he had made a mistake. He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well," Emery explained.
Despite the late tension, the Spanish tactician offered a warm send-off to his leading marksman, saying: "His commitment and his behaviour was fantastic. He's a fantastic guy - a fantastic guy even more than a player. I told him 'bye' with a huge hug and with small tears."
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A summer of significant change
Watkins' exit is the latest in a series of major departures from Villa Park as the club navigates a summer of intense squad restructuring. The Villa hierarchy, however, remains adamant that these sales are necessary to maintain financial stability while continuing to evolve the playing squad for future challenges.
A club statement released on Sunday praised the striker's impact: "Capable of scoring different types of goals with a ruthless streak, allied to a selfless work ethic for his team’s benefit, Watkins leaves Villa having played his part in our UEFA Europa League victory and with the very best wishes of everyone at the football club."
The forward also made sure to thank the managers who oversaw his development, adding: "It’s time for a new chapter that I’m excited about. However, I close this chapter with a heavy heart."
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