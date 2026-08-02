Ajax open talks over Barcelona wonderkid Jofre Torrents as Marc-Andre ter Stegen loan edges closer

Ajax are currently managing two separate operations with Barcelona as the transfer window enters its final stages. While the deal to bring veteran goalkeeper ter Stegen to Amsterdam is almost complete, the Eredivisie side has also expressed a formal interest in securing a loan deal for young left-back Torrents, As per Marca.

The interest in Torrents emerged during the protracted discussions for the German international, with reports suggesting that Ajax manager Michel is keen to add the versatile defender to his squad. The Eredivisie outfit is reportedly weighing up a loan proposal that could include a future purchase option, specifically aiming to acquire 50 per cent of the player's rights at the end of the temporary stint.



