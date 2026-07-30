Marca break major news on Marc-André ter Stegen's transfer to Ajax

Nothing now seems to stand in the way of Marc-André ter Stegen’s loan move to Ajax. Matteo Moretto, transfer journalist for Marca, reports that a major breakthrough has been made.

Ajax have been working on Ter Stegen’s move for some time, but the goalkeeper had so far been unable to reach a full agreement with his current club Barcelona. The main issue was tax.

Now Moretto has reported that Barcelona have "given the green light under every condition" for the transfer. "The tax problems have therefore been resolved," said the Spanish journalist.

For Ajax, that is a huge boost, with the club viewing Ter Stegen as their first-choice goalkeeper for next season. If the paperwork is wrapped up quickly, he could even be involved in the season opener against PEC Zwolle on 9 August.

Last weekend, ahead of the friendly against Burnley, Míchel suggested the negotiations were moving in the right direction. "Hopefully he can help us and we can talk about him soon," said the Ajax manager.

Moretto has not disclosed any details of the loan deal. It also remains unclear, for now, what percentage of Ter Stegen’s salary Ajax will have to cover.