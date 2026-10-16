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Gianni Infantino backed for FIFA presidency as Mauritania FA boss Ahmed Yahya slams critics of expansion and funding
Infantino retains strong support
Yahya has publicly backed FIFA chief Infantino following recent debates within the FIFA Council. Yahya confirmed Infantino apologised to Executive Committee members after withdrawing a contentious proposal before constructive discussions resumed.
Yahya emphasised that the Council remains focused on positive solutions to drive global football development. He pointed to a new financial package offering each member association $25 million over four years as proof of progress.
According to Yahya, this figure represents 25 times the amount available a decade ago. He praised initiatives like the expanded 48-team World Cup for generating crucial revenue for smaller nations.
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Defending global equality
The FIFA Council member strongly defended the organisation's current financial and electoral structure against critics. He insisted that equal funding and equal voting rights remain sacred principles for global football administration.
Responding to European calls for institutional reform, Yahya welcomed change provided it occurs across all levels. He stressed that Infantino and the Council remain fully open to measures that enhance transparency and democracy.
"After finally withdrawing this proposal, President Gianni Infantino apologised to the members of the Executive Committee," Yahya stated. "This was followed by a responsible debate, during which this issue was more or less shelved. And I believe that, in the interests of football, the Executive Committee is looking ahead and seeking solutions, above all with a positive attitude, by focusing on the good aspects that football has to offer today and trying to move forward.
"And today, a proposal was on the table to grant all associations 25 million dollars. Spread over four years, that is 25 times what was available ten years ago. Perhaps further projects will follow, but the key point for us – and to answer your question – is that we see Gianni as the right person to continue leading football.”
"I’ve said that President Gianni Infantino is taking football forward worldwide. These financial resources, which you are downplaying, can enable young people today to play football on grass pitches rather than on stony or gravel-covered pitches, and that is precisely what matters. It is our responsibility on the FIFA Council to develop football further, but of course whilst upholding ethical standards and complying with FIFA’s statutes and rules."
Addressing recent controversies
Yahya also confirmed that recent controversies regarding rules and the Peace Prize and Folarin Balogun red card controversy were reviewed during the Council session. He stated that relevant committees have been instructed to investigate potential rule breaches.
"All of this has been addressed," he admitted. "All the issues you raised were discussed in the Council today. And measures have been taken to ensure that the relevant committees look into this. First and foremost, have there been breaches of the rules?
"Not everyone realises this, because I must remind you: the body that overturned a red card is the Disciplinary Committee. And the Disciplinary Committee bases its decisions on the regulations, as this is clearly stipulated in the Disciplinary Committee’s rules of procedure.
"And this also applies in other associations and governing bodies. It is not the first red card to have been rescinded in the history of football. But I repeat once again: we have discussed all of this, and the Council is endeavouring to find solutions to all these problems."
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Focus turns to presidential election
Attention now shifts to the upcoming FIFA presidential process as the deadline for prospective candidates approaches. Associations have until 18 November to officially submit nominations for the leadership role.
Infantino appears set to maintain a firm grip on the presidency as federations prepare their official responses before the November deadline. The Council will continue monitoring internal committee reviews in the coming months.
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