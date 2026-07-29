‘It is not FIFA’s to sell’ - Gianni Infantino’s $20 billion World Cup power play puts soccer’s soul up for sale - and makes resistance too expensive

Earlier this week, Gianni Infantino got a little bit angry.

In a 15-slide Instagram post, the FIFA President took on all of the criticism of the 2026 World Cup. It was, effectively, a laundry list of his accomplishments, accompanied, pointedly, by counterarguments to every single pre-tournament grievance. It read like a victory lap from a FIFA President who knew that he had just about stuck the landing on a North American World Cup.

But it was also something of a break from character. Infantino has always been cool, calm, and collected. He preaches, not argues. He explains, not defends. He stands on stages, bald-headed, skinny suit, bright white trainers, and slips into his TED Talk LinkedIn jargon: "Here's what sportswashing taught me about B2B sales" (or something like that).

That post, though, seemed to reveal something more: an indignant, cocky president eager for his share of the spotlight. Now, Infantino has gone one step further. His plan to create a separate company for FIFA’s major competitions and then “sell off” stakes to private investors has sparked outrage among fans, clubs and football federations alike. For critics, Infantino is now coming after the soul of soccer.

Yet, Infantino's plan should come as absolutely zero surprise, for both the man and the organization.

Yes, this is an attack. Yes, this is inauthentic. Yes, this is alarming. But Infantino's plan is also indicative of a wider trend in sports that has been bubbling away for years now. The soul of this thing is more or less gone. Infantino and FIFA are just trying to deliver the final death blow.