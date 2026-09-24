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AC Milan prepare 'forever' contract for Adrien Rabiot as Rossoneri move to secure midfield lynchpin until 2030
Milan prepare long-term extension for Rabiot
Milan are eager to tie down Rabiot to a long-term contract extension. The Rossoneri aim to extend his deal until at least 2030, as per Gazzetta. Club owner Cardinale has placed the Frenchman's contract renewal high on his agenda.
He is set to personally oversee negotiations in October as soon as he returns to Milan. Turning 32 in April, this proposed renewal would effectively act as a 'forever' deal for Rabiot. It offers the versatile midfielder the opportunity to finish his top-level career with the Rossoneri.
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Rabiot settled and committed at San Siro
Rabiot's complete satisfaction with life at San Siro has made his renewal a top priority. Unlike some team-mates who have been more reserved, the midfielder has made his devotion clear.
"I never thought about leaving Milan; I'm happy here," Rabiot stated publicly. That joy is evident on the pitch, particularly through his enthusiastic celebrations after scoring against both Torino and Lecce.
He has also demonstrated great adaptability by operating as a holding midfielder, a deep-lying playmaker, or supporting the centre-forward. Rabiot remains a vital balancing link between departments.
Bargain signing makes immediate Serie A impact
The French international arrived at San Siro on 1 September 2025 for a mere €7million from Marseille. Max Allegri's presence on the bench helped Milan snap up a true bargain.
That transfer followed an altercation at Marseille with former team-mate Jonathan Rowe, which led then-coach Roberto De Zerbi to remove both players. Milan seized the chance, having seen Rabiot join Marseille on a free after leaving Juventus.
During his inaugural season, Rabiot missed just seven Serie A matches through injury and suspension. In his other 29 appearances, he started every match and was never substituted before the full-time whistle.
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Cardinale ready to lead October contract talks
After an extended holiday agreed with manager Ruben Amorim, Rabiot made an instant impact this season. Coming off the bench against Torino, he scored and assisted before starting against Juventus, Lazio, and Lecce.
Cardinale will officially initiate contract discussions over the next two to three weeks. Although the exact duration and financial terms are yet to be finalised, Milan's intent to keep Rabiot is clear.
With his mother and agent Veronique handling his affairs, the midfielder is set to seal his future. Everything points towards Rabiot remaining the core of Milan's midfield for years to come.
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