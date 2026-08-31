In Amorim's plans, Rabiot can play in midfield or as an attacking midfielder behind the striker. The Portuguese coach has fallen for the Frenchman, as he admitted on the eve of the match against Venezia: "I didn't know him before arriving here. Rabiot is a crucial player for us. I love him. We want him to stay and, if possible, we also want to renew his contract. He knows it: he is eager to learn, despite his age. In training he helps the young players, like Diawara. He is still a long way from his ideal condition, but he has already given us a great hand."



