AC Milan have clear plans for the future. AC Milan want to keep Adrien Rabiot and are already working on a new contract. No official meetings are scheduled at this stage, but the club's intention is clear: the Frenchman is a cornerstone of Ruben Amorim's project, now and in the years ahead. According to Milannews, there have already been preliminary meetings with his mother Veronique to start discussing the terms of a possible deal. At the end of the transfer window, Gerry Cardinale himself will take charge of the negotiations, with AC Milan treating the extension of the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder as a priority.
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Milan, contact over Adrien Rabiot’s contract renewal: Gerry Cardinale is handling it personally
Amorim’s sweet words
In Amorim's plans, Rabiot can play in midfield or as an attacking midfielder behind the striker. The Portuguese coach has fallen for the Frenchman, as he admitted on the eve of the match against Venezia: "I didn't know him before arriving here. Rabiot is a crucial player for us. I love him. We want him to stay and, if possible, we also want to renew his contract. He knows it: he is eager to learn, despite his age. In training he helps the young players, like Diawara. He is still a long way from his ideal condition, but he has already given us a great hand."
How much Rabiot earns
Rabiot joined AC Milan last summer from Marseille for around €10 million, including bonuses. The 1995-born midfielder, a key target for former Rossoneri manager Massimiliano Allegri, signed a contract until 30 June 2028 at €5 million net per season.
AC Milan’s balance sheet
Rabiot has played 34 matches in total with AC Milan, scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists. This season, he has come off the bench against both Torino and Venezia, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the opening match at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
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