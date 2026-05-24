AFP
'Absolutely ridiculous!' - Tottenham vs Everton second-half delay leaves Gary Neville 'furious'
A delayed start to the second half
The final day of the Premier League season descended into chaos as VAR equipment issues delayed the restart of Spurs' crucial match against Everton. The delay meant the fixture failed to restart alongside West Ham's game against Leeds United. Spurs, who took a first half lead through Joao Palhinha, were fighting to secure their top-flight status. The failure to synchronise the second half kick-offs on such a pivotal Sunday afternoon immediately drew heavy criticism.
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Neville expresses his outrage
Working on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, Neville was quick to voice his immense frustration regarding the lack of synchronicity between the two vital fixtures. The former Manchester United defender could not hide his anger at the referee Michael Oliver having to hold up proceedings due to the ongoing VAR technical issues. Neville passionately stated: "Why have they kicked off there if they're synchronising it? I don't think a football match should be stopped for this. This is not good enough, I get you have technical problems. The fans are booing, and rightly so. I'm furious with this, not just because it's the last game of the season, sporting integrity."
Dramatic conclusion to the relegation battle
The delayed start created a bizarre finale. West Ham cruised to a 3-0 victory over Leeds, with Valentin Castellanos, Jarrod Bowen, and Callum Wilson scoring. However, their match concluded before the end of normal time in London. Because of the delay, the referee added nine minutes of stoppage time for Tottenham, commencing after the final whistle blew for the Hammers. This left West Ham stranded on 39 points, helplessly waiting as Spurs clung to a 1-0 advantage. Neville added: "There's an element of always kicking off together when you're fighting for something. It's absolutely ridiculous, it's a warm day today, but it could be Winter and -2 with players walking around. It's not good enough."
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What comes next?
Tottenham held on to their narrow advantage over Everton to secure their Premier League survival with 41 points, meaning West Ham suffer the heartbreak of relegation despite their comprehensive victory. The Hammers must regroup over the summer for the Championship, while Spurs will desperately look to rebuild their squad under Roberto De Zerbi to avoid another disastrous campaign.