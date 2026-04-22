According to the report, the 17-year-old had been out in Munich the previous evening with another player who has since been loaned out, and did not return to the campus until late at night. Mike is said to have faced the allegations and not to have denied them.

Nevertheless, Kompany handled the young attacker relatively leniently. Rather than delivering a public dressing-down, the Belgian manager chose a private conversation to address the matter.

Sport Bild reports that Bayern punished the 17-year-old with a one-week ban from his campus room. During that period he paid for his own hotel. The player’s father was also summoned for a meeting, and the matter is now considered closed; Mike has been rehabilitated.