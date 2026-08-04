A star in the making! Aleksandar Stankovic earns massive praise from Inter boss Chivu

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle, Chivu was quick to laud the teenager's imposing and authoritative display. "He played a good game, and we are happy with how he trains," the Inter boss told the outlet. "Even though he is not yet in optimal condition, he was very good in terms of both commitment and quality." The manager also noted that the overall fitness of the squad is still building, acknowledging the heavy toll of the time difference and the intensity of their summer schedule.