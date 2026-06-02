"A massive transfer fee" and a formal written offer are on the table. FC Bayern are reportedly preparing a surprise transfer

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern Munich are already in talks with Atta Saibari, with discussions gathering pace after Gordon's snub. The Moroccan is said to be "eager to join Bayern this summer". Sky later confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the club had submitted a formal written offer to Saibari and his representatives.

Sky adds that Bayern are still in touch with other targets.

Saibari is under contract in Eindhoven until 2029, and according to Romano, he is now waiting for the Dutch champions to announce their asking price. Rumours also link Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain with the attacking midfielder.

Local Dutch paper Eindhovens Dagblad adds that PSV are fully aware of Bayern's interest and are preparing to demand a "huge transfer fee" for their star.

That fee could exceed 60 million euros. That figure roughly matches the ceiling Bayern had set during their failed pursuit of Anthony Gordon, so the Dutch club's valuation is unlikely to derail the deal. Sky still reports "clear financial limits" for the German champions, though no precise number is given.

Bayern are also edging closer to securing the vital revenue from Joao Palhinha's sale, money they urgently need from loaned players this summer to fund new signings. Contrary to reports that Palhinha was considering a return to Sporting Lisbon, the midfielder now favours staying at Tottenham Hotspur, according to Romano. The English side, who narrowly avoided relegation and had Palhinha on loan from Munich last season, reportedly hold a buy-option worth around €30 million and are said to be keen to exercise it.