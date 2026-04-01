'A massive lesson for us' - USMNT get details wrong while Christian Pulisic admits frustration: Winners and losers from the loss to Portugal

ATLANTA -- Details, details, details - that was the difference on Tuesday for U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino. Portugal got all of them right, the U.S. Men's National Team got a few too many of them wrong, and sometimes, when you face teams of this caliber, that's all that it takes.

Outside of those details, Pochettino was largely okay with the USMNT's performance in a 2-0 defeat. Much like the weekend's loss to Belgium, there were moments of real positivity in the performance. There were moments where the U.S. were able to play, create, and frustrate a really good team. Ultimately, Portugal frustrated them a little bit more and, when given the slightest moments of daylight, Portugal took them while the U.S. let those moments pass by.

Because of that, Pochettino said postgame that he wasn't frustrated, but rather content. The negatives were negative, for sure, but they happened in a way that he can stomach with the World Cup coming so soon.

"Frustration? No," he said. "It's good to have this type of game when you are building something. It's not only that you need to tell the guys that this is going to happen if we don't do this or that. It's important that, after the experience that you are living, when you feel that the opponent is really good...I think that is a thing that you start to experience. To have that experience and to live that inside the pitch, I think that's a massive lesson for us."

He added: "I think we competed really well in the first half and the first 20 or 15 minutes in the second half. It was the details, the small details, where I think we lose the game."

One detail Pochettino pointed to, for example, was the second goal. That goal came after a series of substitutions that left the USMNT's corner tactics somewhat unclear. The wrong people were in the wrong places, and Joao Felix was left in space to effectively hand the USMNT another loss.

The hope is that these games, these losses, will be a footnote once the real games get rolling. The hope is that the lessons learned on Saturday and Tuesday will make a difference in June and perhaps even July. That, of course, remains to be seen. Again, though, those games will come down to details. The teams that win are those that pair those details with the right amount of quality, which is something the USMNT knows now more than ever.

"I remember people doubting us after [September camp in 2022]," Christian Pulisic said. "We didn't have a great camp and, at the end of the day, we were able to go in and have a great World Cup. It's all behind us. Better now so we can figure it out, and we're going to figure it out when it counts."

Pochettino echoed his star's thoughts.

"That is why I think we have time. Also, our decisions have to be right because that was a good test to make good decisions for the future."

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Mercedes-Benz Stadium...