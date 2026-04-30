A €30 million deal? BVB reportedly has a major transfer surprise "in the pipeline"

According to the former centre-back, several Bundesliga clubs are tracking the Polish Under-21 international, who currently plays for Mainz 05. "According to my sources, several German clubs already have Kacper on their radar – such as Leverkusen and Dortmund. But clubs from England and Italy are also interested in him," Hajto told the Allgemeine Zeitung. As early as the beginning of March, Turkish transfer journalist Ekrem Konur had linked Potulski with BVB.

The only sticking point in the 18-year-old centre-back's development is his recent lack of playing time, which, according to kicker, has already annoyed his father, Bartosz. Since early March, Potulski has sat on the bench for 90 minutes in five of Mainz's seven Bundesliga matches, starting just once.

"I see huge potential in Kacper Potulski. Mainz could eventually command €30 million for him, but for that to happen, he needs to play," the 53-year-old added.