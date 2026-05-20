A completely disastrous performance! Julian Nagelsmann has done himself no favours with a series of questionable decisions

Just as after the crushing exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, observers will soon look beyond the on-field action and examine the bigger picture. Back then, the debate centred on the team's political stance and the players' public statements, factors many believed held the side back.

Four years on, the crux of the problem lies in the present day, during these final Bundesliga matches. "There will be decisions that probably won't be met with a great deal of understanding," national coach Julian Nagelsmann told kicker on 1 March, referring to his World Cup selection process. It was the central statement in a remarkably extensive interview in which Nagelsmann, unlike most of his predecessors, delivered decisive—and sometimes unsolicited—individual critiques of players.

That prediction has already proven prescient, even though the final squad for the USA, Canada and Mexico tournament has not yet been officially announced. Partly to blame is the communication disaster surrounding Manuel Neuer's return as first-choice goalkeeper, a saga that has spun out of control and further shaken Nagelsmann's credibility in the public eye—and almost certainly within parts of the squad.