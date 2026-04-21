In the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, the Dutch second tier, FC Den Bosch faces a paradoxical situation on the eve of Friday’s 38th and final matchday. Currently ninth, the club is set to face ADO Den Haag in a fixture that has been thrown into disarray by convoluted play-off calculations.
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A bizarre scenario in the Netherlands: the club must lose in order to secure promotion
Den Bosch currently sits ninth in the Eerste Divisie and is on track for a promotion play-off spot. Its grip on that berth is far from certain, though, because the final allocation depends on the period standings. If Vitesse Arnhem were to win the fourth period, the whole picture could shift. Vitesse is currently third in that period table, behind Willem II and ADO Den Haag, so it remains in the play-off conversation by proxy.
In the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, the campaign is split into four periods, each roughly eight to ten matchdays long, with a separate mini-table for each. Only the points earned during a given period matter, not the overall standings. The team with the most points at the end of each period is crowned period winner.
A victory for Den Bosch could backfire.
The period winners earn a direct spot in the end-of-season promotion play-offs, where the top two finishers secure immediate Eredivisie promotion. This format keeps the competition alive throughout the campaign, rewarding any team that can sustain a strong run with a genuine chance of Aufstieg.
Special rules apply when a team wins more than one period or is ineligible for promotion, such as the ‘Jong’ (reserve) sides of established clubs: in that case, the play-off berth passes to the next best team in the period or the overall standings.
The ramifications for this Friday are clear: a win for Den Bosch against ADO could paradoxically harm their own play-off hopes. Beating ADO would not only weaken a direct rival but also hand Vitesse the opportunity to claim the decisive period. As a result, Den Bosch might miss out on the post-season tournament even while occupying ninth place in the overall standings.
Vitesse began the season with a 12-point penalty.
The bizarre counter-scenario: a defeat could actually return Den Bosch to the promotion play-offs. If Den Bosch lose to ADO, ADO—already qualified—will stay ahead of Vitesse in the period standings. The crucial extra berth would then go to the highest-placed team without a guaranteed place in the overall table, and that would be FC Den Bosch.
In this perverse scenario, losing would actually be the smarter sporting option.
The scenario is also curious for Arnhem: on 31 July 2025, the Dutch Football Association announced Vitesse’s exclusion due to financial and licensing irregularities. The club immediately launched a legal counteroffensive, and on 3 September 2025 an appeals court overturned the ban. Vitesse was reinstated, but the sanction was not fully reversed: a twelve-point deduction remained in place, leaving the club to rebuild under significant handicap.