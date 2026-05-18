'I had the best season of my career!' - Lyon midfielder issues defiant response after being left out of France squad for World Cup

The announcement of the 26-man travelling party for the upcoming tournament in North America has caused significant debate across France, with several established names failing to make the cut. Chief among the omissions is Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, who has been described as the most high-profile casualty of a list that prioritises current form and physical readiness.

Tolisso, a winner with Les Bleus in 2018, is another veteran who will be watching from home. While the former Bayern Munich man hasn't featured for the national team since the summer of 2021, his sensational form in Ligue 1 this term had many tipping him for a dramatic return to the international fold under Deschamps.