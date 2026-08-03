Getty
'I was impressed' - Jordan Henderson explains why he joined Chelsea after Brentford exit
A massive opportunity at Stamford Bridge
The 36-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract that keeps him in West London until the summer of 2028. Henderson arrived as a free agent after Brentford agreed to cut his two-year deal short halfway through, allowing the former Liverpool captain to seek a new challenge.
Speaking to the club's official media channels after the announcement, Henderson expressed his excitement about joining the Blues. "Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down," he explained. The midfielder also said he was "impressed" by the attitude of Chelsea’s ownership.£50 bonus
Get £50 bonus if you invest £200+
18+, UK residents, new customers only. To Claim:
- Sign up [via eToro].
- Add £200+
- Get £50 worth of assets
UK Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.Get£50
- Getty
Leadership and experience for the Blues
Chelsea’s decision to bring in Henderson follows the departure of Andrey Santos, who was sold to Manchester United earlier this summer in a deal worth up to £50m. With a hole in the midfield and a young squad requiring guidance, the hierarchy viewed Henderson as the ideal figure to drive standards.
The England international is no stranger to high-pressure environments, having won eight major titles during his career. His former manager at Brentford, Keith Andrews, previously described him as "one of the most influential leaders in modern Premier League years."
Meanwhile, England boss Thomas Tuchel, who selected Henderson for the 2026 World Cup squad, praised him as a "serial winner," highlighting that he brings "leadership, character, personality, energy" to any dressing room he enters.
A storied journey back to the top
Henderson’s move to Chelsea is another remarkable chapter in a career that began with his professional debut at Stamford Bridge for Sunderland back in 2008. After becoming a legend at Anfield, he spent time in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittifaq and a brief spell at Ajax before returning to the Premier League with Brentford in 2025.
Despite his age, the midfielder remains a regular fixture in the international setup, having recently reached 90 caps for England. His summer was interrupted by a freak injury at the World Cup, where he broke his arm falling over an advertising hoarding at the Estadio Azteca, but he has since recovered.
- AFP
Commitment to the Chelsea project
The veteran midfielder is under no illusions about his role at the club, emphasising his desire to help the younger players develop. "For me, it’s about giving everything I have every day, on and off the pitch, to help the players around me and the team as much as possible," Henderson stated during his unveiling.
While Brentford have already moved to replace him by completing a club-record signing of Mamadou Sangare from Lens, Chelsea are focused on integrating Henderson immediately. He becomes the eighth arrival of a busy summer window, as the Blues look to marry their high-potential youngsters with proven winners.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting