AFP
'I used to watch Barcelona for Messi, now for Lamine' - Alex Baena makes huge Yamal claim and names Ballon d’Or top three
The new Messi at Montjuic
In a glowing assessment of the 17-year-old’s rapid rise, Baena admitted that his viewing habits have shifted significantly because of the winger's performances. The Spanish international revealed that he finds it difficult to even watch Barcelona matches if the young star is not on the pitch, such is the magnetic pull of his talent.
"Lamine is the BEST player in the world for me," Baena stated emphatically when discussing the impact of the La Masia graduate. "I’ve watched him train a lot this summer. He does things you don’t see any other professional footballer do. He’s one of the few players I watch games just to see him... That only ever happened to me with Messi. I watch Barca because of Lamine. If he doesn’t play, it’s very difficult for me to watch."
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Ballon d’Or podium revealed
The conversation inevitably turned toward individual accolades, with Baena asked to identify the three players he believes currently sit at the summit of the sport. While the race for the Golden Ball is often a subject of intense debate, the midfielder was clear about his preferences, prioritising pure talent and historic consistency.
"My Ballon d’Or top 3? Lamine, Rodri, and Messi," Baena confirmed in an interview shared by DAZN Futbol. He went on to explain the reasoning behind his picks, adding: "Lamine is the best in the world. Rodri proved it at the World Cup - and Messi, with what he’s doing at 39 years old, it’s very hard for any player to do the same."
Yamal’s own take on individual awards
Interestingly, Yamal himself has recently spoken out about the changing nature of individual prizes and how the criteria for winning the Ballon d'Or has shifted in the post-Messi and Ronaldo era. The teenager expressed his belief that the award should return to its roots of rewarding the most naturally gifted individuals rather than simply those who accumulate the most collective trophies.
The Barcelona star recently criticised the Ballon d'Or criteria, stating: “This award is judged completely differently now. When Messi and Cristiano were around, everyone knew they were the best in the world, and so the award was limited to the two of them. The problem today is that people are now judging things that have nothing to do with the Ballon d'Or, such as saying, for example, that the award should go to a player from Paris Saint-Germain because he won the Champions League."
- AFP
Elite training ground secrets
Baena’s insights were particularly informed by his time spent working alongside Yamal during international duty. Having witnessed the teenager's ability up close in a training environment, the spaniard star was struck by the technical proficiency that often goes unnoticed during the high-speed chaos of a competitive match.
"I saw Lamine in trainings this year. None of our colleagues do what he does. It rarely happens when you see a team for any individual player," Baena added. This sentiment is shared by many who see Yamal as the central figure in Barcelona’s bid to return to the top.
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