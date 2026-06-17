Early World Cup fixtures favour the underdogs

Spain were favourites to beat Cape Verde, as were Belgium against Egypt and Brazil against Morocco. The underdogs are the main topic at the World Cup.

2026 WC Group Stage Round 2 Handicap bet Odds Mexico vs South Korea South Korea +0.5 Asian handicap 17/20 Germany vs Ivory Coast Ivory Coast +1.0 Asian handicap 3/2 Norway vs Senegal Senegal +0.25 Asian handicap 1/1

Odds courtesy of bet365 UK. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Surprising opening round of matches

Through five days and 16 matches of the 2026 World Cup, the underdogs have proven difficult to beat. Three teams ranked 60 or lower in the world rankings all played on Monday. While none of them won, none of them lost either.

Cape Verde, making their World Cup debut, held Spain to a goalless draw after goalkeeper Vozinha, named after iconic Brazilian right-back Josimar, became an overnight hero. New Zealand, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, held Asian giants Iran to a 2-2 draw. At the same time, Saudi Arabia held Uruguay, Egypt held Belgium, and South Korea beat the Czech Republic.

All four matches on Monday featured draws - the most in a single World Cup day since 1958. Of the opening 16 matches, 10 of them saw the bookmakers’ favourites fail to win, including eight draws. That is, only 37.5% of favourites actually delivered results.

Ivory Coast’s 1-0 win over Ecuador and Australia’s 2-0 victory against Turkey have been the only two instances where an underdog in the 1x2 market won their opening fixture.

The expanded 48-team World Cup, which critics feared would create one-sided outcomes, has instead produced a series of endearing surprises. If this trend continues in the second round of fixtures, the value lies with the underdog once again.

South Korea to keep Mexico at bay

Mexico cruised past a poor South Africa side 2-0 on opening night, benefitting from two red cards and a raucous home crowd at the Estadio Azteca. They now have a chance to win three successive World Cup games for the first time.

However, South Korea were arguably more impressive as they defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in a comeback victory. Their high‑octane approach caused constant problems for the Europeans. They now have a chance to win their first two matches of a World Cup campaign for the very first time.

Four of the Taegeuk Warriors’ last six matches were decided by a one‑goal margin. They are typically well‑organised, physically fit, and hard to break down. Against an El Tricolor side that like to control the ball, a disciplined low block can be frustrating to break down.

Crucially, both teams can live with a draw after their respective opening day wins. South Korea playing for a point is very plausible. The Asian handicap guarantees returns as long as they don't lose.

Mexico are the home side, but that is unlikely to faze a resilient South Korea. In Group A, a point for either side keeps them firmly in control of their own destiny.

Ivory Coast remain competitive against clinical Germany

Germany secured the biggest win of the tournament by dominating Curacao 7-1. That was an impressive opening victory, but Die Mannschaft’s true World Cup challenge lies ahead. Of the two remaining opponents in Group E, the Ivory Coast are arguably the stronger side.

The Elephants beat a much‑fancied Ecuador side 1-0 on matchday one. They waited until the final minute of normal time for Amad Diallo's dramatic winner. They took more shots, recorded more expected goals, and denied Ecuador clear-cut scoring chances.

Germany are the rightful favourites, but the current Asian handicap line allows Ivory Coast to lose by a one‑goal margin and still refund all stakes

Ivory Coast have the spine to compete. Yan Diomande and Amad Diallo can devastate a high German defensive line on the counter‑attack. Technically gifted Franck Kessie and Seko Fofana have the strength to win midfield duels.

Even if Germany's individual quality shines through, it is highly likely to be a narrow win. The punt backs Ivory Coast’s ability to be competitive and not get blown out, with a full safety net if they lose by a single goal.

Lions of Teranga face tough Norway test

Group I has one clear favourite in France. The direct clash between Norway and Senegal is effectively a battle for second place, and possibly a third‑place slot. A defeat for either would be catastrophic. Both teams will likely approach the match with caution.

Although they stumbled to a 3-1 loss to France, Senegal should give most nations a run for their money. They navigated the recent Africa Cup of Nations, winning the tournament before having their title controversially stripped.

This is a team that knows how to manage high‑stakes knockout matches without losing. The opening game of the 2002 World Cup, when Senegal beat France by the narrowest of margins, is a good example. Although they failed to replicate the result, it would be naïve to count them out.

The Vikings beat Iraq comfortably in their opener. Erling Haaland marked his World Cup debut with an impressive brace. However, this is Norway’s first World Cup since 1998.

They have missed most major tournaments since Euro 2000. That lack of collective experience in handling the pressure of a big World Cup game is a significant factor that often leads to conservative play. This favours the underdog with a handicap cushion.

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