The top goalscorer at the World Cup will be awarded the Golden Boot. The easy-to-follow race is always one of the most popular betting markets.

Erling Haaland also features prominently in the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot odds on his debut tournament. We’ll review the current favourites, as well as some notable outsiders. There are also strategy tips for finding value in this market.

Latest World Cup 2026 Golden Boot odds: Main favourites

With the group stage almost complete, many of the world’s biggest attacking stars have already made their mark. Messi leads the way with five goals, but Haaland, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are only one behind.

The odds in this market reflect various factors, including team strength, expected playing time, and potential knockout paths. Even minor injuries can also lead to some significant price movements. Check up‑to‑date odds with licensed bookmakers.

Player National team Position Odds Notes Lionel Messi Argentina Forward 7/4 Still the key man for the holders Kylian Mbappe France Forward 2/1 Prolific World Cup record Erling Haaland Norway Forward 6/1 Tournament debutant with stunning club figures Vinicius Junior Brazil Winger 8/1 Shining under Carlo Ancelotti again Harry Kane England Forward 9/1 2018 Golden Boot winner

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

How World Cup 2026 Golden Boot betting works

The Golden Boot winner is determined by the top scorer in the final tournament only. No goals scored during qualifying or play-off matches count.

In the event of a tie, the player with the most assists wins the Golden Boot. If those figures are level too, the award goes to whoever played the fewest minutes.

It is worth checking each bookmaker’s specific World Cup 2026 top scorer betting rules and T&Cs. Some may pay out to multiple winners in the event of a tie. Others may only reward the official Golden Boot winner.

Separate to that market, it’s also possible to bet on each team’s tournament top scorer, as well as goalscorers in each match.

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot favourites: Player‑by‑player analysis

The contenders for the Golden Boot usually play for teams expected to reach at least the quarter-finals. That means the main attackers for the likes of Spain, France, England, and Argentina are among the favourites.

Lionel Messi – around 7/4 to win the Golden Boot 2026

The big mover in this market since the start of the tournament has been Lionel Messi. With five goals in his opening two matches, he is the new favourite to win the Golden Boot.

The 38-year-old has now netted in six consecutive World Cup fixtures. Jairzinho and Just Fontaine are the only other players to have accomplished that feat. The Argentina star is also the all-time leading scorer in this competition, with 18 goals.

The Inter Miami man is likely to be rested against Jordan, which suggests now isn’t the right time to back Messi. He’s sure to return for a potential Round of 32 showdown with Cape Verde or Saudi Arabia. That should give Messi another great chance to significantly boost his tally before the tougher latter rounds.

Kylian Mbappe – around 2/1 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Mbappe is the main striker in a star-studded French attack. He has already improved his stunning record in this competition, with braces against Senegal and Iraq. The Real Madrid man has netted 16 goals in 16 World Cup matches for Les Bleus.

The 27-year-old also scored 42 goals in 44 club appearances last term. Playing for the tournament favourites, it’s almost inevitable that Mbappe will continue to add to his tally at this World Cup. Unlike Messi, he should also benefit from starting on Matchday 3 in the group phase.

With four goals across two previous finals in this competition, Mbappe has shown he can deliver in the latter rounds. With Michael Olise also firing, France could put several goals past almost any team in this competition. That suggests their captain remains the most likely Golden Ball recipient.

Erling Haaland – around 6/1 to win the Golden Boot 2026

With an amazing 16 goals in World Cup qualifying in Europe, Haaland is also one to watch. A brace on the opening matchday against Iraq suggested this stage would only bring the best out of Norway’s talisman. He backed that up with two more goals against Senegal.

He is a proven Premier League performer at Man City and has netted 59 times in 52 outings for his country. However, he needs his team to overperform to stand any chance of winning the Golden Boot. The absence of any easy remaining fixtures will also make it tough for the 25-year-old to lead the top scorer race.

Harry Kane – around 9/1 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Having previously won the Golden Boot in 2018, Kane is a leading candidate again this summer. He has already netted twice at this tournament in a sharp opening display against Croatia. However, the Bayern Munich star squandered a late chance to break the deadlock in a goalless draw against Ghana last time out.

The next match against Panama will be key to Kane’s Golden Boot chances. He’s already three behind Messi, and this will be his final opportunity to play against a genuine outsider.

The England skipper netted a hat-trick against the same opposition at the 2018 World Cup. He’s very capable of a repeat performance in New Jersey. That suggests Kane offers value at his current price, with the Three Lions strong candidates for a run to the semi-finals.

Vinicius Junior – around 8/1 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Vinicius Junior is another big-name attacker who could challenge if his team go deep. While his previous international goalscoring record was unimpressive, Carlo Ancelotti knows how to get the best out of the wide forward.

That has already been quite evident. Vinicius has shone with four goals in three 2026 World Cup appearances so far. However, Brazil were relatively underwhelming in their opening two matches, creating only 3.01 xG across 180 minutes against Morocco and Haiti.

Their early displays suggest they may struggle to get past the quarter-finals. That will make it difficult for Vinicius to win the Golden Boot in such a high-quality field.

Value picks and outsider options for the Golden Boot 2026

While Kane and Mbappe have won the last two, the Golden Boot doesn’t always go to a world-class striker. Before 2018, the three most recent winners of the big prize were Miroslav Klose, Thomas Muller and James Rodriguez.

One or two big performances can make all the difference. Value can often be found in attacking players priced between 15.00 and 40.00.

Cristiano Ronaldo – a value pick at around 22/1 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Having been heavily criticised for his opening display against Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo responded in the best possible fashion. He scored with two of his seven shots against Uzbekistan.

Despite clearly being past his prime, Roberto Martinez remains loyal to the 41-year-old. Portugal have the creative quality to provide plenty of chances for their veteran forward. If they reach the last four, Ronaldo will surely be in the picture for the Golden Boot.

Mikel Oyarzabal – around 25/1 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Having established himself as the first-choice striker for pre-tournament favourites Spain, Mikel Oyarzabal is great value at long odds. He will continue to benefit from the service of the likes of Pedri and Lamine Yamal as the tournament progresses.

The Real Sociedad man averaged a goal every 74 minutes during qualifying. He scored twice against Saudi Arabia before being replaced at half-time to open his World Cup account.

Luis Diaz – a value pick at around 100/1

While much will depend on how far Colombia go in the tournament, Luis Diaz offers plenty of potential. The winger had the season of his life at Bayern Munich, with 15 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches.

He is the focal point of his national team’s attack. Diaz is already off the mark with a goal against Uzbekistan.

Notable players from different regions

Every World Cup sees one or two surprise packages emerge. That means players from unfancied teams outside of Europe and South America can still post impressive goal numbers.

Folarin Balogun – around 100/1 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Host nations regularly overachieve at the World Cup, which brings USA attackers Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic into consideration. Of the two, Balogun is in better form, following a 19-goal return for Monaco.

He netted twice against Paraguay in the opening game as the Stars and Stripes shone bright. The 24-year-old appears to offer value at long odds, with his team likely to benefit from two favourable knockout ties.

Mohamed Salah – around 200/1 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Egypt’s ambitions at this World Cup revolve around the attacking threat of Mohamed Salah. He scored and assisted in a 3-1 win over New Zealand last time out.

The Pharaohs should now advance as group winners and that would leave them in a relatively weak section of the draw. However, it’s still hard to see Salah having enough opportunities to catch the favourites in this race.

Ayase Ueda – around 200/1 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Japan were on a six-game winning streak heading into the World Cup. They could be dark horses for a long run.

Their main striker is Ayase Ueda, who scored 25 goals in 31 Eredivisie appearances for Feyenoord last term. However, Hajime Moriyasu does tend to rotate his attacking players and make early changes. That means Ueda is not a serious contender for the Golden Boot.

Strategy tips for betting on World Cup 2026 top goalscorer

Golden Boot bets differ from match‑to‑match betting and require long-term planning. Four teams will end up playing eight matches at the 2026 tournament. It’s therefore essential to understand the dynamics of the competition.

Pay attention to potential mismatches in the group stage and first knockout round – the best forwards could dominate against weaker teams.

Prioritise players with the best chance of reaching the quarter‑finals or beyond – it will be difficult for those knocked out before the Round of 16 to compete.

Look for players who take penalties for their national team.

Watch out for older forwards such as Kane, Messi, and Ronaldo being rested more frequently than in previous tournaments.

Consider teams that play attacking football and create more chances.

Look for players who are guaranteed starters, as many of the tournament favourites have real depth in attacking areas.

Keep an eye on the form and fitness levels of the leading candidates – some may be tired following long club seasons.

Combine Golden Boot bets with other props, such as team top scorer bets, to spread risk.

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot betting FAQs

Do Golden Boot bets include goals scored in extra time and penalty shootouts?

Goals in extra time do count towards a player’s total tally. Penalties in regulation or extra time also contribute and can often be decisive factors. However, penalty shootout goals are not valid in terms of the Golden Boot race.

What happens if two or more players finish with the same number of goals at the 2026 World Cup?

Should there be a tie among players finishing on the same goals total, assists come into play. The award would go to the player who created the most goals. If it’s still level, whoever clocked up the fewest minutes across the tournament would triumph.

Is it better to back a favourite or a long‑shot in Golden Boot 2026 markets?

Spreading risk by backing a favourite, as well as one or two longer shots, can be the smart approach. The Golden Boot is not always won by one of the leading pre-tournament contenders. Only one of the previous five winners started out with odds under 15.00.

Can midfielders or defenders realistically win the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot?

It is possible for players who aren’t strikers to win the Golden Boot. However, the only recent example is Rodriguez as an attacking midfielder for Colombia in 2014. No defender has ever won it.

When is the best moment to place a Golden Boot bet: before or during the tournament?

Betting on the Golden Boot in the group stage can be the best time to spot value in the market. As the World Cup continues, big price shifts are to be expected, so bettors need to keep tabs on daily developments.

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