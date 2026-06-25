Turkiye vs USA Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Hosts to extend their positive run

Our betting expert expects the USA to maintain their impressive run of form and leave Turkiye on the brink of World Cup elimination.

Turkiye vs USA Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Ladbrokes- correct at time of publishing and subject to change

USA pile early pressure

The USA have made an explosive start to this competition. The co-hosts have the home crowd behind them. Pochettino’s charges struck the first goal in the 11th minute against Australia last time out, albeit through an own-goal.

They’re playing with confidence at the moment, which is why we expect them to come out on the front foot. The USMNT took the lead even earlier in their group opener against Paraguay, when another own-goal gave them the lead after just seven minutes.

While both were own goals, they stemmed from the hosts’ intensity. It’s also worth mentioning that the USA scored in the first minute when these teams last met in a friendly. The head-to-head before that also saw the USA score early, allowing them to take a half-time lead. This is why backing them to repeat that here makes sense.

Turkiye vs USA Betting Tip 1: First half - first goal - USA @ 11/10 with Ladbrokes

Balogun bound to blast Turkey’s back line

Folarin Balogun is the main man for the home side. Australia kept him relatively quiet in their second fixture, but he still managed six touches in the Aussie box, the most for a USA player. The Monaco man is expected to build on his showing in their opening game against Paraguay.

Balogun smashed in a brace inside 20 minutes in the USA’s first group outing, which is why he’s the danger man for the hosts. The 24-year-old former Arsenal forward scored six goals across his last 10 appearances for both club and country. He is likely to cause problems for the Turkish defence.

Turkiye vs USA Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Folarin Balogun@ 27/20 with Ladbrokes

An interesting history between the teams

Turkiye’s confidence is shattered, having lost two games on the bounce. Additionally, playing against the home team in a raucous atmosphere won’t do them any favours. While they are more than capable of causing an upset in California, momentum is firmly with the USA.

Pochettino’s troops have registered back-to-back wins for the first time since October last year. History shows that both teams have enjoyed their fair share of victories, with two triumphs each in the last four meetings. However, the hosts should capitalise on home advantage to edge past the visitors on Friday.

All five of the recent head-to-heads saw both teams score. The winner in the last four meetings won the match 2-1 on every occasion. With the number of chances Turkiye created recently, you wouldn’t expect them to blank again.

Turkiye vs USA Betting Tip 3: 1x2 & BTTS - USA & Yes @ 13/5 with Ladbrokes

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Turkiye 1-2 USA

Turkiye 1-2 USA Goalscorers prediction: Turkiye: Arda Guler - USA: Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi

The Turkish team have already apologised to their fans for their dismal return of results in this edition of the World Cup. Turkiye lost both group games, which effectively knocked them out of the competition. After taking 41 shots across both fixtures, the Asian side failed to hit the back of the net.

There’s no doubt they will want to give their fans something to shout about in their final group game against the co-hosts. Still, that’s easier said than done, especially with confidence and team morale being at an extreme low. The Crescent-Stars hope to end their campaign on a high note with a victory in California.

Meanwhile, the USA have been impressive on home soil throughout this World Cup. They were great value for both victories in Group D, beating both Paraguay and Australia. As a result, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are through to the next round.

The Stars and Stripes need to close out their qualification by topping the group. A point would be good enough to see the USMNT finish in top spot, but they will certainly aim for that 100% record. However, Pochettino may want to rotate his team, considering their knockout berth is already confirmed.

Probable lineups for Turkiye vs USA

Turkiye expected lineup: Cakir, Mulder, Demirai, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Calhanoglu, Yuksek, Akgun, Guler, Yildiz, Yilmaz

USA expected lineup: Freese, Freeman, McKenzie, Ream, Weah, Roldan, Berhalter, Aaronson, Trusty, Balogun, Pepi

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