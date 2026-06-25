Tunisia vs Netherlands Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Dominant Oranje march on

Oranje excelled in their last match, and we expect them to maintain their momentum and overcome the disappointing Eagles of Carthage.

Tunisia vs Netherlands Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Paddy Power - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Oranje to secure maximum points in an open clash

The Netherlands will head to Kansas full of confidence after their domination of Sweden last time out. Tunisia, meanwhile, will hope to bounce back after two horrible results.

Neither side have any injury or suspension concerns, meaning both managers possess fully fit squads to choose from at Arrowhead Stadium. Memphis Depay could receive his first start of the tournament if Ronald Koeman chooses to rotate his line-up. However, the manager might also opt not to make changes. Conversely, Herve Renard must make changes to find a solution for his struggling side.

We fully expect a victory for Oranje here, but they are not completely solid in defence. Both Japan and Sweden managed to find a way through their backline, and the Eagles of Carthage are capable of doing the same. While the North African side are unlikely to secure a result, they can certainly find a way to score.

Tunisia vs Netherlands Bet 1: Netherlands to win and both teams to score @ 11/5 with Paddy Power - Add to Betslip

Entertaining match for casual fans

Group F has featured plenty of goals. Every single game so far has seen over 3.5 goals scored, and three of the four saw both teams on the scoresheet. We expect the same could happen again in Missouri.

Five of the Netherlands’ six games in 2026 have also seen both teams find the net, too, so another one wouldn’t be surprising. Tunisia have struggled to score consistently, but with no remaining pressure, Renard will want to see some resilience.

Oranje should come out on top, but their opponents will be eager to regain some credibility before exiting the tournament.

Tunisia vs Netherlands Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with Paddy Power - Add to Betslip

Gakpo to test the Tunisian defence

The Netherlands’ top scorer, Depay, is seen as the bookies’ favourite to find the net, followed by Donyell Malen. However, those options offer limited betting value, prompting us to look elsewhere. Following his impressive brace against the Swedes, Cody Gakpo will enter this match in exceptionally high spirits.

Gakpo experienced a difficult domestic season with Liverpool, but has often shone for his country. The 27-year-old has 35 goals and assists in 52 international games, including six in his last five outings. He’ll be eager to add to his tally.

The attacker needs just 10 goals to equal the international record of the legendary Johan Cruyff, and he is 12 behind Ruud van Nistelrooy. Gakpo will certainly view this vulnerable Tunisian defence as an ideal opportunity to close that gap, and we expect him to succeed.

Tunisia vs Netherlands Bet 3: Cody Gakpo as anytime goalscorer @ 21/20 with Paddy Power - Add to Betslip

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Tunisia 1-3 Netherlands

Goalscorers Prediction - Tunisia: Montassar Talbi - Netherlands, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for Tunisia in their latest World Cup adventure. They suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against Sweden in their opening game, dismissed their manager, and then lost their second fixture 4-0. The Eagles of Carthage are already eliminated from the tournament, but they still have pride to play for in Kansas City.

As for the Netherlands, they really found their form in Matchday 2 of the competition. After drawing 2-2 with Japan, the Dutch dominated Sweden 5-1 and only need a point to qualify for the knockouts. Oranje are heavy favourites for this clash at Arrowhead Stadium, and are expected to clinch all three points.

Probable lineups for Tunisia vs Netherlands

Tunisia expected lineup: Dahmen, Bronn, Arous, Talbi, Valery, Ben Slimane, Skhiri, Abdi, Hannibal, Gharbi, Tounekti

Netherlands expected lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Van Dijk, van Hecke, Van De Ven, De Jong, Gravenberch, Reijnders, Malen, Depay, Gakpo

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