Why Spain’s defence makes them the team to back for World Cup glory

The bookies got the semi-final wrong. Spain were given just a 32.26% chance of beating France in 90 minutes. Is it time to praise La Roja’s backline?

Spain 2026 World Cup betting markets Odds Spain to win 2026 World Cup 8/13 Spain to win 2026 World Cup final to nil 5/2

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Spain’s defence becomes the hallmark of their World Cup campaign

Spain are now unbeaten in seven matches, with six wins, one draw, 13 goals scored and only one conceded in the World Cup 2026. In the knockout rounds alone, they have four wins from four, with one goal conceded, three clean sheets and three wins to nil.

Those numbers already resemble the profile of potential world champions. After what happened against France, their credentials are even stronger.

This was supposed to be the ultimate test for the Spaniards’ defence. France had generated 47 shots on target before the semi-final, their best tally since 1998. Their 14.3 xG was the highest total of any team in the tournament. Spain still shut them out and won the xG battle 1.63 to 0.30 xG.

Kylian Mbappe and co. were kept without a shot on target until the 64th minute, six minutes after Pedro Porro made it 2-0. All four of France’s efforts on target came after the second goal, and Unai Simón handled each one with relative ease.

That should change how the market views Spain ahead of their final with Argentina. Before facing France, they had allowed only seven shots on target in the entire run. That was the fewest of any men’s World Cup side on record since 1966. Then they met the competition’s most celebrated attack and reduced it to late, low-threat pressure once the game was already slipping away.

Just as importantly, Spain didn’t need their usual territorial stranglehold to do it. Their 51% possession was their lowest share at this summer’s finals. Yet, France’s star power never developed into the level of dominance many expected.

Belgium hold the key to unlocking the Spanish backline

If there is one defensive test worth studying, it is the challenge posed by Belgium. Spain’s 2-1 quarter-final victory remains the only game in this tournament run where they have conceded a goal.

Belgium’s goal came from a clear, well-executed route. Timothy Castagne delivered the cross, and Charles De Ketelaere got in front of Pau Cubarsí to head in the equaliser in the 41st minute. For any side preparing to face Spain, that is the one sequence that offers a concrete clue.

Yet, it is a clue, not a blueprint. Spain still dominated that quarter-final with 68% possession, an xG edge of 2.10 to 0.48. They racked up 18 shots to five and eight shots on target to two before winning it through Mikel Merino’s late goal.

That matters from a betting perspective. Belgium showed that Spain can be breached by a precise wide delivery and sharp movement in the box. However, they didn’t show how to control Spain for long periods or create sustained pressure. Across seven matches, no team has found a way to knock La Roja off their stride at this competition. Their unbeaten run extends to 37 games in regular 90 minutes across all competitions. Their last loss was against Colombia in a 2024 friendly clash.

Spain’s dominance may still be undervalued by the market

The semi-final market got it all wrong. Spain had been the longest-priced outcome in the 1X2 market before facing France at a probability of just 32.26%. France’s win probability was much shorter at 38.09%, yet the match itself was far more one-sided than those percentages implied.

Spain’s edge is no longer just about passing teams into submission. Against France, Spain’s success was built as much on their off-ball structure as their possession game. Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappé failed to exchange a single pass in the first half. That underlined how effectively Spain cut the main creative line in this French side.

Opta’s tackle numbers support the same point. Spain attempted 22 tackles to France’s 14. This was a win built on forcefulness, cohesion and defensive structure, not merely on having more of the ball.

From a betting perspective, that is why the outright move makes sense. Spain are now given a 62.5% chance of being crowned world champions after beating France 2-0. That shift is justified.

Their defensive platform has held up in very different game states. They dominated possession against Belgium with 68%, but still controlled the game against France with only 51%. This shows their success is built on a repeatable system rather than moments of individual brilliance.

Bookmakers now list La Roja as the team at the top of the outright winner market, and it is hard to argue with that. Spain are unbeaten in standard 90 minutes in 37 matches across all competitions. They haven’t lost a World Cup game in this run and have conceded only once all tournament.

Siding with anyone else at this point means betting against the strongest defensive structure left in the tournament. Spain outright is the clearest play. Should the final betting markets offer a fair price on a Spain victory with a clean sheet, that is where the next potential edge may lie.

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