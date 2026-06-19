Scotland vs Morocco Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: The fight for top spot intensifies

Our betting expert expects Morocco to leapfrog Scotland in Group C at full-time, considering their excellent run of form against European opposition.

Scotland vs Morocco Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Coral - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

A chance to write history

Despite Scotland’s current high confidence, they will likely come down to earth after this. Their opening day win made it three consecutive victories, but they’d lost two in a row before that, during the March international break. Facing a team inside the top seven will be a vastly different prospect for the Europeans.

Morocco should fancy themselves to get over the line here, considering their result against Brazil. It's worth noting that this team posted a 100% record in qualifying and won both the Arab Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations. Additionally, they’re on a five-game unbeaten run in World Cup group games, having won two and drawn three.

If they can avoid defeat in this match, they will be the first African nation to go six consecutive games unbeaten during the group stage. Nine of their last 12 World Cup fixtures were against European nations. Therefore, the African team will be confident that they can secure a positive result.

It’s also worth highlighting that this will be only the second meeting between the countries. The only other match was at the 1998 tournament, where Morocco emerged as 3-0 winners. A lot has changed since then, but we suggest backing the Atlas Lions to secure maximum points.

Scotland vs Morocco Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Morocco @ 3/4 with Coral

Goals expected on both sides

The Scottish frontline is prolific, and they can turn up the intensity when they want. The likes of John McGinn and Ben Gannon-Doak ably support Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland. They recorded nine shots against Haiti and will certainly have enough to worry the Moroccan defence.

The Scots scored a minimum of three goals in five of their previous eight victories. Having scored nine goals in their last three games, they're likely to find the back of the net against Morocco. The Atlas Lions have a similar story regarding their attacking personnel.

Ouahbi boasts plenty of choices in the final third, as they’ve scored 13 goals across their last five outings. Morocco’s last blank came at the AFCON final against Senegal. However, they’ve scored in each of their last six internationals since then. Four of their last six games saw both teams score, a likely scenario on Saturday morning.

Scotland vs Morocco Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes @ 11/10 with Coral

Can’t deny Hakimi’s influence

Usually, it’s easy to back a goalscorer in this type of fixture. However, it could go either way, with both sides boasting realistic goalscorers in their ranks. For the sake of value, it’s worth considering the assists market.

Achraf Hakimi is the guy that we’ve pegged as someone who will influence this game. He was brilliant against Brazil. Hakimi led the way for tackles made (6), duels won (11), fouls won (5), but most importantly, chances created with three.

As a ball-playing defender, Hakimi can make a difference when it matters, much like his six assists in this season’s Champions League. During qualifying, he recorded three assists in six appearances. As a result, there is value in backing him to impact the game in the same way this weekend.

Scotland vs Morocco Betting Tip 3: Player assists 1+ - Achraf Hakimi to register at least 1 assist @ 9/2 with Coral

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Scotland 1-2 Morocco

Scotland 1-2 Morocco Goalscorers prediction: Scotland: Lawrence Shankland - Morocco: Ismael Saibari x2

Scotland are on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. It’s on the back of a triumphant return to the global showpiece after a 28-year absence. The Tartan Army were in full voice as their team saw off Haiti 1-0 in their opening game of the tournament.

Steve Clarke’s men are now just one win away from cementing their place in the Round of 32. Being top of the group is probably something they never envisaged, but it’s the Scots in pole position heading into the second round of group games. However, Scotland have never won consecutive games at a single major tournament.

To ensure they’re certain for the knockouts, they must do something they've never done before at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday. Morocco will hope to leapfrog their opponents to sit atop of Group C with a win in Massachusetts. The Atlas Lions made an impressive start to their campaign in North America.

Mohamed Ouahbi’s men stunned Brazil in the opener by taking the lead after just 21 minutes. However, 11 minutes later, the Selecao restored parity, and that’s how the thrilling encounter ended. However, the North Africans were excellent on the day and more than matched Brazil.

The African champions will hope to bring that same form to this clash with Scotland, especially since victory will put them in a strong position for qualification to the knockout stage.

Probable lineups for Scotland vs Morocco

Scotland expected lineup: Gunn, Hickey, Hanley, Hendry, Robertson, Gannon-Doak, McTominay, Ferguson, McGinn, Shankland, Adams

Morocco expected lineup: Bono, Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss, Saibari

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