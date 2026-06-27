Panama vs England Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Three Lions eye top spot

Our betting expert expects Thomas Tuchel’s England to extend the already-eliminated Panama side’s losing streak at World Cups to six matches.

Panama vs England Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Coral- correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Attack-minded styles point to a high corner count

Despite playing in a challenging group, Panama have been far more competitive than many anticipated. Back-to-back 1-0 losses to Ghana and Croatia show they possess the defensive discipline to contain high-quality opposition.

In their opening match, they actually registered more attempts on goal than Ghana. They had eight total shots to Croatia’s six, and seven of the nine corners – a clear testament to their direct, vertical style of play.

England have been similarly positive and direct in their attacking approach. Their first two games produced 21 corners in total, with 17 of them in England's favour. They recorded nine corners against Ghana alone. Tuchel’s side force opposition into difficult positions, especially wide areas.

With Panama already eliminated and England motivated to secure top spot, expect another corner‑heavy contest. There is value in backing over 10.5 corners.

Panama vs England prediction 1: Over 10.5 corners, @ 6/5 with Coral

Rashford pushes for a place in the starting lineup

England’s frontline is packed with elite players – from Harry Kane and Morgan Rogers to Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka. Yet Marcus Rashford remains one of their most important players, despite not starting either of their opening two matches.

Tuchel’s decision to introduce Rashford in the final 20 minutes against Croatia paid immediate dividends. The Barcelona forward collected a pinpoint pass from Saka and drilled home his fourth World Cup goal – joining Michael Owen and Bobby Charlton on England’s all-time list. He now sits just one goal behind 1966 hero Geoff Hurst.

Against Ghana, Rashford was again brought on as a late substitute but was unable to break the deadlock as the match finished level

His form demands more than cameo minutes. Panama presents the ideal opportunity for Tuchel to hand the forward his first World Cup start since scoring a brace against Wales in 2022.

Panama vs England Betting Tip 2: Marcus Rashford to score anytime, @ 6/4 with Coral

Three Lions finish top in style

Panama may not be the most eye-catching of underdogs, but they have avoided heavy defeats. Thomas Christiansen’s side have failed to score in both fixtures, yet have conceded only twice.

None of their last three international matches have exceeded 2.5 total goals. However, they now face an England side desperate to secure top spot in Group L while boosting their overall goal tally before the Round of 32.

The Three Lions have kept three clean sheets in four games. Four of their last five outings have seen at least one team fail to score. Tuchel’s outfit have been clinical, particularly when exploiting space on the counter-attack after sitting deep to absorb pressure.

England comfortably beat Panama 6-1 in the 2018 group stage, with John Stones, Harry Kane, and Jesse Lingard all on target. Expect something similar, but without Panama finding the net, as the Three Lions eye a commanding finish to Group L.

Panama vs England Betting Tip 3: BTTS – No & Over 2.5 total goals, @ 21/10 with Coral

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Panama 0-3 England

Panama 0-3 England Goalscorers prediction: England: Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Declan Rice

Panama’s second World Cup campaign ended swiftly as Croatia edged them 1-0 to ensure their elimination. They went toe-to-toe with the 2018 finalists in the first period, holding them scoreless before Ante Budimir struck after the interval.

Los Canaleros are among the five teams knocked out of the World Cup. Alongside Turkey and Haiti, they are one of three sides yet to register a goal in this edition.

While the Central Americans are playing merely for pride, this fixture offers England a perfect opportunity to build crucial momentum heading into the knockout rounds. The Three Lions dominated Croatia 3-0 in their opener, before Ghana held them to a cagey goalless draw in Boston.

England and Ghana are level on four points in Group L. Thomas Tuchel's side will top the group with a victory, thanks to their superior goal difference. They also have the easier fixture of the two final round matches.

England thrashed Panama 6-1 in the 2018 World Cup group stage, inspired by a Harry Kane hat-trick. Although Panama have improved significantly over the past eight years, the pattern is set to repeat as the Three Lions eye top spot.

Probable lineups for Panama vs England

Panama expected lineup: Mosquera, Murillo, Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade, Blackman, Martinez, Harvey, Barcenas, Rodriguez, Nelson

England expected lineup: Pickford, James, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly, Anderson, Rice, Saka, Rashford, Bellingham, Kane

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