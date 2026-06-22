Norway vs Senegal Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Haaland targets African giants

Our betting expert predicts World Cup dark horses Norway and Senegal to play out a closely-contested encounter at the MetLife Stadium.

Norway vs Senegal Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Fierce encounter in Foxborough

Norway benefited from a shaky performance by Iraq in their opening victory. With Haaland leading the line, the Vikings capitalised on opposition errors and scored two in either half, although their fourth was a late Aymen Hussein own goal.

Solbakken’s long stay as head coach is finally paying off, as Norway turned into a scoring machine. They have scored three or more goals in four of their last seven fixtures, including a heroic 4-1 win at San Siro to knock Italy out of World Cup qualification.

Senegal appeared to have recovered from their difficult Africa Cup of Nations campaign with two friendly victories. However, three consecutive winless matches since then have caused concern.

Both sides boast exceptional attacking talent, so they are unlikely to blank. Expect them to treat the Gillette Stadium crowd to a handful of goals.

Norway vs Senegal Betting Tip 1: Over 2.5 total goals @ 9/10 with bet365

The finest of margins

Norway boast a fearsome frontline. Haaland and Sorloth are two of the most physical centre-forwards in world football. Solbakken will prefer a 4-4-2 system, aiming to unsettle Senegal in transition.

The Lions of Teranga are arguably Africa’s strongest side. They bring experience, physicality, and momentum as recent continental finalists. Kalidou Koulibaly provides the defensive stability that keeps the back four organized. His presence is vital to frustrate Norway’s front two.

Norway have struggled against their last three opponents inside the top 20 of the world rankings – Netherlands, Switzerland, and Morocco. Senegal have their own problems, scoring only three times in their last three matches.

What we have here is two physical and technical sides. Both are capable of suddenly changing the game’s momentum. This clash is expected to be closely contested, and the difference between victory and defeat is thin.

Norway vs Senegal Betting Tip 2: Winning margin – 1 goal @ 10/3 with bet365

Haaland poised to strike again

Senegal may have the edge in most positions, but Erling Haaland is priceless for Norway. Unlike Sadio Mane, who has struggled in his last two games, Haaland has been phenomenal.

The Manchester City marksman opened his World Cup account against Iraq with a simple tap-in from David Wolfe’s cross. He doubled his tally on the stroke of half-time, capitalising on Zaid Tahseen’s disastrous backpass to restore Norway’s lead.

Haaland could not have asked for a better World Cup debut. His 38 goals in 52 appearances for City in 2025/26 demonstrate his immense impact on the pitch.

Senegal are now in his crosshairs. If Senegal neutralise Haaland’s threat, they have every chance of a positive result. However, that is easier said than done against one of the best strikers in world football.

Norway vs Senegal Betting Tip 3: Erling Haaland to score anytime @ 9/10 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Norway 2-1 Senegal

Norway 2-1 Senegal Goalscorers prediction: Norway: Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth; Senegal: Sadio Mane

Nicknamed “the group of death”, Group I has already delivered two entertaining fixtures. France and Norway lead the group with three points apiece, while Senegal and Iraq are in precarious positions after round one.

Norway cruised to a 4-1 victory over Iraq in their opener at Gillette Stadium. Erling Haaland scored a first-half brace on his World Cup debut, leading the Vikings to their biggest-ever win at the finals.

Stale Solbakken’s side are unbeaten in four straight games. They have lost only one of their last 17 matches across all competitions – a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands during the March international break.

Meanwhile, Senegal were on the receiving end of Kylian Mbappe’s second-half brace in a 3-1 defeat. A goalless first period was followed by a thrilling second half, where the France captain put up a strong display. Ibrahim Mbaye’s impressive solo strike was evidence that they possess the capability to progress deep into the tournament.

Despite a three-match winless streak, with all those fixtures coming against sides competing at the World Cup, Senegal remain formidable. Pepe Thiaw has a good mixture of veteran experience and fresh talent in his squad.

Norway, appearing in their first finals since 1998, have the momentum in their favour. Senegal are a difficult side to break through, but with Haaland in fiery form, a narrow win for the Scandinavians is on the cards.

Probable lineups for Norway vs Senegal

Norway expected lineup: Nyland, Ryerson, Aje, Lysaker, Wolfe, Nusa, Thorstvedt, Berge, Odegaard, Haaland, Sorloth

Senegal expected lineup: Mendy, Diouf, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diatta, Ndiaye, I. Gueye, Camara, Mane, Sarr, Mbaye

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