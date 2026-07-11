Norway vs England Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Three Lions advance to the last four

With Haaland leading the Golden Boot race and Kane just one behind, Saturday's quarter-final is expected to feature plenty of goals.

Best bets for Norway vs England

All odds courtesy of Coral - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Three Lions to get the job done inside 90 minutes

This quarter-final has the makings of a Premier League fixture, and that suits England perfectly. Ten of Norway's likely starting XI have Premier League experience, from Ajer and Heggem to Sorloth and Odegaard. These are players Tuchel's men face regularly.

England know their opponents intimately and hold a commanding head-to-head record, having won seven of the twelve previous meetings and lost just twice.

The Three Lions are unbeaten in five at this World Cup. Having toppled Mexico at the Azteca, England's deeper squad and superior big-game pedigree come into play here. Providing they keep Haaland quiet, backing England at a probability of just 52.63% seems at least 5% below the actual probability of them winning.

Norway vs England Bet 1: England to win @ 9/10 with Coral

This match-up points to a goalfest

It’s hard not to envisage goals at both ends on Saturday evening. All of Norway’s last five matches have yielded three or more goals. Meanwhile, both teams have scored in each of Norway’s previous seven games.

Stale Solbakken’s side have plenty of attacking intent, with three forwards on the pitch from the outset. Erling Haaland is joint-top scorer at present, while the in-form Antonio Nusa offers a constant outlet.

With England forced to change up their backline due to Jarrell Quansah’s suspension, this creates more uncertainty in the English defence. England's games have also averaged more than three goals per game at this tournament, with 16 goals in five matches.

Norway vs England Bet 2: Both teams to score (Yes) and Over 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with Coral

Value on England to test the Norwegian keeper

It’s fair to say that England have been in an offensive mood at this summer’s finals. In 70% of their games, they’ve registered at least 16 goal attempts, either on or off target.

Thomas Tuchel’s front four of Kane, Bellingham, Gordon and Madueke naturally generate shot volume from a variety of angles. Kane alone has managed six shots in five matches.

As for Norway, they were happy to sit deep and absorb Brazil’s pressure in their last 16 victory. They relied on some goalkeeping heroics from Ørjan Nyland to keep them in the game, with Brazil out-shooting Norway 14-9.

Based on England’s average shot output, this is the top value bet from our Norway vs England predictions. We can back 16 or more shots from England with only a 54.64% probability.

Norway vs England Bet 3: England 15+ shots @ 5/6 with Coral

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Norway 1-2 England

Goalscorers prediction: Norway: Haaland - England: Kane, Bellingham

Norway and England meet in an entertaining World Cup quarter-final at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. This is the first-ever meeting between the two nations at a major tournament.

The Norwegians have been one of the success stories of the competition. Following a 28-year absence, Erling Haaland and Norway have reached the last eight of the tournament. Stale Solbakken’s side stunned Brazil in the Round of 16 to win 2-1, aided by a brace of goals from talisman Haaland.

The Scandinavians have scored in every game they’ve played so far this summer. Injury-wise, left back David Moller Wolfe limped off against Brazil and will face a late fitness test. Should he fail to recover in time, Leo Ostigard is primed to deputise.

England also registered an historic 3-2 win in the Round of 16 to defeat co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. No team had scored three goals at the Azteca in 27 years before this game.

Their gutsy display came at a cost, with Jarrell Quansah suspended following his second-half red card against the Mexicans. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson’s gruesome wrist injury leaves England short in central midfield. Tuchel will wait on Reece James's fitness before making his choice at right-back.

Probable lineups for Norway vs England

Norway expected lineup: Nyland, Ryerson, Ostigard, Heggem, Ajer, Berg, Berge, Odegaard, Sorloth, Nusa, Haaland

England expected lineup: Pickford, Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O’Reilly, Rice, Anderson, Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane

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