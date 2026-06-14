Germany vs Curacao Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: World Cup debutants to struggle

Our betting expert expects Germany to ease past the tournament debutants, with Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala both scoring.

Germany vs Curacao Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of BOYLE Sports - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Havertz to strike early again

Nick Woltemade did much of the damage for Germany during World Cup qualifying. His goals helped the team recover from a slow start and beat Slovakia to top spot in their group. However, the Newcastle man has suffered a major dip in form, which suggests Kai Havertz will lead the line this summer.

Havertz has a knack for scoring goals on the big stage. He opened the scoring in the 2026 Champions League final after only six minutes. The 26-year-old also boasts a respectable tally of 22 strikes in 58 appearances for his country.

The Arsenal man netted another very early goal in Germany’s final warm-up fixture. He took just two minutes to break the deadlock against the USA. Havertz also scored first in his previous international appearance against Ghana in March.

Against one of the tournament outsiders, backing Havertz to score first once more appears to offer value in Houston.

Germany vs Curacao Bet 1: Kai Havertz to score first @ 11/4 with BOYLE Sports

Germany to outclass World Cup debutants

Hot conditions may be the only limiting factor for Germany in what’s likely to be a World Cup mismatch. However, Curacao could also struggle with the early afternoon heat, given almost all of their players were born in Europe.

With goal difference potentially determining who tops Group E, Germany will be hungry to secure a big winning margin. They’ve been scoring freely, with 18 goals in their last five matches. Julian Nagelsmann’s side have averaged 3.11 goals per 90 minutes across their nine-game winning streak.

Curacao have lost three of their past four fixtures. Aside from a heavy loss to Scotland, they also suffered a 5-1 defeat to Australia and were beaten 2-0 by China.

A lack of team cohesion could also be an issue. Tahith Chong and Armando Obispo are among their few standout players, but both only switched allegiance to Curacao in 2025. Backing Germany to win by four or more goals could be the way to go.

Germany vs Curacao Bet 2: Germany -3 Handicap @ 20/21 with BOYLE Sports

Musiala to score confidence-boosting goal

Having clocked up 170 minutes across Germany’s two warm-up friendlies, it’s clear that Musiala will play a key role. Nagelsmann could have explored other options, given the 23-year-old only returned from a serious injury earlier this year. However, he’s set to use the Bayern Munich star in an advanced midfield role.

Musiala was on target in the 4-0 victory over Finland. Despite the disruption to his campaign, he still averaged a goal contribution every 97 minutes in the 2025/26 Bundesliga.

While the Stuttgart-born player’s recent club form has been less impressive, he has all the tools to shine in this match. Musiala notably netted a 29-minute hat-trick against Auckland City at the Club World Cup last summer. He is well placed to get on the scoresheet once more against weak opponents, who have conceded 2.75 goals per game in 2026.

Germany vs Curacao Bet 3: Jamal Musiala to score anytime @ 7/10 with BOYLE Sports

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Germany 4-0 Curacao

Goalscorers prediction - Germany: Kai Havertz x2, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz

Germany take good form into this World Cup, following nine straight victories in a run that spans nine months. They were 4-0 winners against Finland in Mainz before jetting off to North America. The USA provided a tougher test in Chicago last weekend, but Die Mannschaft still triumphed 2-1.

It has been a chaotic build-up to the World Cup for Curacao, the smallest nation ever to reach the finals. Coach Dick Advocaat resigned for personal reasons earlier in the year before returning last month. He oversaw a 4-1 defeat to Scotland, followed by a 4-0 win over Aruba, in his team’s final warm-up matches.

Probable lineups for Germany vs Curacao

Germany expected lineup: Neuer, Brown, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Kimmich, Nmecha, Pavlovic, Wirtz, Musiala, Sane, Havertz

Curacao expected lineup: Room, Floranus, Obispo, Bazoer, Van Eijma, Sambo, Gorre, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna, Hansen, Chong

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