France vs Sweden Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Favourites to show why they wear the tag

Our betting expert expects France to showcase exactly why they’re favourites to win the World Cup with a comfortable victory against Sweden.

France vs Sweden Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of BetMGM - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

France target another piece of history

The last time France recorded a perfect 100% group stage record was in 1998, when they hosted the tournament and ultimately lifted the trophy for the first time. It’s a great sign for a side that are close to winning seven consecutive World Cup matches against European opponents. That 4-1 domination of Norway made it four consecutive victories overall for Deschamps’ squad.

Sweden have generally struggled for consistency, as they’re now winless in their last two fixtures. The Blue and Yellow won just one of their last five internationals, hardly the form that inspires confidence against the world's third-ranked team. Having conceded five goals against the Netherlands recently, another heavy defeat seems likely for the Swedes.

Additionally, France have historically dominated this fixture. Les Bleus have won 12 of 23 prior matches, but are winless in the only two meetings at major tournaments. Therefore, we expect the two-time World Champions to correct that stat in New York on their way to a last-16 berth.

France vs Sweden Betting Tip 1: Three-way handicap - France to win with a -1 handicap @ 8/11 with BetMGM

Plenty of goals expected in New York

While France are widely expected to emerge victorious, Sweden are in good form. The trio of Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, and Anthony Elanga offer pace and proficiency, especially in and around the area. Potter’s men will be confident of breaching the French defence based on their own attacking returns.

Sweden scored at least once in each of their last nine internationals. However, perhaps more importantly, they’ve conceded at least once in each of the last 14. Facing a front line like France’s isn’t by no means easy. Les Bleus have scored at least three goals in their last four World Cup outings, highlighting the uphill task ahead for the Swedish back line.

Seven of France’s last eight matches saw both teams score, while every single one of Sweden’s previous nine games has featured goals at both ends. Les Bleus have scored at least two goals in 15 of their recent 16 matches. That said, we expect the favourites to secure a comfortable victory with a high total goal count.

France vs Sweden Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes @ 10/11 with BetMGM

Endless scoring options

Picking a goalscorer in this fixture isn’t a difficult task. We’ve already highlighted the key stars wearing blue and yellow, such as Gyokeres, Isak, and Elanga. However, the options are even more plentiful for the team wearing navy blue.

Kylian Mbappe is an obvious choice to find the back of the net, as he challenges Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot, but there’s not much value there. Ousmane Dembele’s hat trick last time out against Norway has him tied with his captain for the most World Cup goals. Despite him facing a rotated Norwegian side, Dembele’s quality is undeniable.

Last year’s Balon d’Or winner is on course for a repeat, thanks to the form he’s shown for both club and country. He’s now scored four goals in his last two games and registered an assist. Operating just behind Mbappe, we expect Dembele to receive plenty of goalscoring opportunities against Sweden, which he is more than capable of finishing.

France vs Sweden Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Ousmane Dembele @ 21/20 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: France 3-1 Sweden

France 3-1 Sweden Goalscorers prediction: France: Kylian Mbappe x2, Ousmane Dembele - Sweden: Alexander Isak

To further solidify their status as favourites to win this World Cup, France comfortably defeated their opponents in Group I. Les Bleus maintained a 100% record in the group stage, scoring 10 goals - the joint-highest total during that phase of the tournament. That commanding form means the 2018 world champions are on a collision course with Germany in the next round.

However, Didier Deschamps’ men must first navigate a somewhat tricky tie against Sweden at New York’s MetLife Stadium on Tuesday night. France should be confident of qualifying for the last 16, especially after comprehensively defeating Norway in their final group game. While the Scandinavians fielded a heavily rotated team, they were comprehensively beaten 4-1, echoing the widespread belief that France are heading for their third World Cup title.

Sweden will consider themselves fortunate to have reached the Round of 32 after finishing third in Group F behind the Netherlands and Japan. Graham Potter’s team did break a record on their way to the knockouts, however. The Blue and Yellow scored seven goals in the group stage, which is a huge accomplishment for them.

However, if they’re to replicate their third-place finish in the 1994 edition, also held in the USA, they’d have to cause the biggest upset of the competition. When two European teams collide, it usually results in an entertaining watch. While Sweden aren’t expected to defeat France, they will put up a fight in what promises to be a highly entertaining encounter.

Probable lineups for France vs Sweden

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Olise, Dembele, Doue, Mbappe

Sweden expected lineup: Zetterstrom, Lagerbielke, Hien, Gudmundsson, Svensson, Lindelof, Ayari, Stroud, Elanga, Isak, Gyokeres

+