France vs Iraq predictions: Backing Les Bleus for a decisive victory

We’re backing a decisive French victory as they make it two wins from two by beating the Lions of Mesopotamia.

Best bets for France vs Iraq

French domination expected

Based on stats, there’s a significant gulf in class between France and Iraq. Didier Deschamps’ side have not always defeated teams by large margins when capable of doing so, but they always possess the potential to do so. Three of their last four matches have featured over 3.5 goals.

There are no fresh injury concerns for either side, but Deschamps has options to rotate if he chooses. The French probably have the strongest depth of any team at the tournament. Meanwhile, Graham Arnold may alter his lineup, but Ali Jasim is available after his knock against Norway.

Regardless of who Les Bleus start, they should be too strong for the Lions of Mesopotamia. We expect a decisive win for the Europeans in Pennsylvania.

France vs Iraq Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 17/20 on BetMGM

Les Bleus’ defensive opportunity

Though their attack is formidable, France haven’t exactly been strong defensively recently. Brazil, Colombia, Ivory Coast, and Northern Ireland have all scored against them this year, as did Senegal on Tuesday. Their last clean sheet came against Ukraine in November. They’ll be eager to change that this weekend.

This should be a successful game for Les Bleus at both ends of the pitch. The Iraqis failed to score against Venezuela in their final warm-up fixture, and France’s backline is stronger than Norway’s. Additionally, Deschamps’ men have likely learned from the fixture against Senegal.

With a plethora of attacking talent vying for places, Iraq could face a heavy defeat. The European outfit should take a step closer to the knockout stages.

France vs Iraq Bet 2: Both teams to score - no - and over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 on BetMGM

Dembele to score his first World Cup goal

Kylian Mbappe is the most likely goalscorer in this one. However, there is no value in picking him. That’s why we’re looking at other players for value, and picked Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Ousmane Dembele. He’s yet to score for his nation at a World Cup, but we’re backing him to change that here.

The PSG player doesn’t play as high up the pitch for France as he does domestically, but he’s still a huge threat. Iraq have a lot to worry about when facing this French side - and any of their attackers could score. After another strong season in Ligue 1, though, we’re tipping Dembele to get on the scoresheet.

France vs Iraq Bet 3: Ousmane Dembele as anytime goalscorer @ 19/20 on BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - France 4-0 Iraq

Goalscorers Prediction - France: Kylian Mbappe x2, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue

France won their first game 3-1 against Senegal thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s brace. This marked their fourth win out of five in 2026, and was the third time they’ve scored 3+ goals. Didier Deschamps' side have struggled for clean sheets, but this could be the perfect game to end their wait for one.

As for Iraq, they endured a rough opening clash as they were dominated 4-1 by an Erling Haaland-inspired Norway. That result followed a 2-0 friendly defeat to Venezuela, and they’ve only won two games in 2026. Given this, it’s unlikely that Graham Arnold and his team will secure a positive result in Philadelphia.

Probable lineups for France vs Iraq

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Olise, Dembele, Doue, Mbappe

Iraq expected lineup: Hassan, Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski, Al-Ammari, Iqbal, Bayesh, Ali Jasim, Hussein, Al-Hamadi

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